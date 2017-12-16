CraveTV Acquires New Big-Buzz Spy-Thriller COUNTERPART, Starring J.K. Simmons

CraveTV announced today that it has secured exclusive Canadian streaming rights for the highly anticipated, new, 10-episode, sci-fi drama COUNTERPART, starring Academy Award®-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). Set in the captivating world of espionage, intrigue, and government conspiracies, Episode 1 is now available to subscribers as a CraveTV First Look before the series makes its official debut on Sunday, January 21. Episode 2 begins streaming Sunday, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET, day-and-date with Starz in the U.S.

The series joins CraveTV’s collection of must-watch dramas including CraveTV Originals such as SHUT EYE and SNATCH, award-winning series like THE HANDMAID’S TALE and BIG LITTLE LIES, and SHOWTIME titles including TWIN PEAKS and RAY DONOVAN.

For a sneak peek of COUNTERPART, click HERE.

COUNTERPART, from creator Justin Marks, MRC, Gilbert Films, and Anonymous Content, tells the story of a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. Howard Silk (Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross… where the only man he can trust is “Prime” (also played by Simmons), his near-identical ‘counterpart’ from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “what if our lives could have been different?”

The series also stars Olivia Williams (MANHATTAN); Harry Lloyd (MANHATTAN); Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger); Nazanin Boniadi (HOMELAND); Sara Serraiocco (Salvo); and Ulrich Thomsen (BANSHEE).

