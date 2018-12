Crave Highlights for December: New Season of COUNTERPART, Holiday Programming, and Tomb Raider, Ready Player One, Blockers, and Life of the Party

Welcome to the all-new Crave, home to HBO, SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and more. Crave is offered in two packages – Crave and Crave + Movies + HBO – delivering thousands of hours of prestige content to Canadians on the platform of their choosing. Here’s what subscribers can look forward to in December (premiere dates and times are listed below):

With a 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 of STARZ’s espionage thriller COUNTERPART , starring Academy Award ® -winner K. Simmons, debuts on December 9 . Betty Gabriel (WESTWORLD) joins the cast for Season 2 as Naya Temple, along with Emmy ® -winner James Cromwell (SIX FEET UNDER) who appears as recurring character Yanek. Other STARZ programming joining the service this month includes: period drama THE WHITE PRINCESS , starring KILLING EVE’s Jodie Comer; Season 1 of animated series DAN VS. ; and Seasons 1-2 of comedy HEAD CASE .

The full December lineup for Crave and Crave + Movies + HBO is outlined below.

SHOWTIME Programming (Available on Crave):

ENEMIES: THE PRESIDENT, JUSTICE AND THE FBI, Season 1, Episode 3 (December 2 @ 8 p.m. ET)



, Season 6, Episode 6 (December 2 @ 9 p.m. ET), Episode 3 (December 2 @ 10 p.m. ET)(December 7 @ 10:30 p.m. ET), Season 1, Episode 4 (December 9 @ 7 p.m. ET), Season 1, Episode 5 (December 9 @ 8 p.m. ET), Season 6, Episode 7 (December 9 @ 9 p.m. ET), Episode 4 (December 9 @ 10 p.m. ET)(December 11 @ 7:30 p.m. ET)(December 12 @ 10 p.m. ET)(December 13 @ 10 p.m. ET)(December 14 @ 10 p.m. ET), Season 6, Episode 8 (December 16 @ 9 p.m. ET), Episode 5 (December 16 @ 10 p.m. ET)(December 21 @ 11:30 p.m. ET), Season 6, Episode 9 (December 23 @ 9 p.m. ET), Episode 6 (December 23 @ 10 p.m. ET), Season 6, Episode 10 (December 30 @ 9 p.m. ET), Episode 7 (December 30 @ 10 p.m. ET), Episode 8 *Series Finale* (December 30 @ 11 p.m. ET), Season 1 (December 7), Season 2, Episode 1 (December 9 @ 9 p.m. ET)(December 14), Season 1-2 (December 14), Season 2, Episode 2 (December 16 @ 9 p.m. ET), Season 2, Episode 3 (December 23 @ 9 p.m. ET), Season 2, Episode 4 (December 30 @ 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Programming (Available on Crave + Movies + HBO):

MIKE JUDGE PRESENTS: TALES FROM THE TOUR BUS, Season 2, Episode 5 “James Brown Part 1” (December 1 @ 12:30 a.m. ET)

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, Episode 5 (December 2 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CAMPING, Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (December 2 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SALLY4EVER, Season 1, Episode 4 (December 2 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, Episode 6 (December 3 @ 9 p.m. ET)

SAY HER NAME: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF SANDRA BLAND (December 3 @ 10 p.m. ET)

ICEBOX (December 7 @ 8 p.m. ET)

VICE, Season 6, Episode 29 (December 7 @ 11 p.m. ET)

ROOM 104, Season 2, Episode 9 (December 7 @ 11:30 p.m. ET)

ROOM 104, Season 2, Episode 10 (December 8 @ 12 a.m. ET)

MIKE JUDGE PRESENTS: TALES FROM THE TOUR BUS, Season 2, Episode 6 “James Brown Part 2” (December 8 @ 12:30 a.m. ET)

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, Episode 7 (December 9 @ 9 p.m. ET)

SALLY4EVER, Season 1, Episode 5 (December 9 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, Episode 8 *Series Finale* (December 10 @ 9 p.m. ET)

VICE SPECIAL REPORT: THE PANIC ARTISTS (December 10 @ 10 p.m. ET)

MOMENTUM GENERATION (December 11 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE FIGHT GAME WITH JIM LAMPLEY (December 12 @ 11 p.m. ET)

VICE Season 6, Episode 30 *Season Finale* (December 14 @ 11 p.m. ET)

ROOM 104, Season 2, Episode 11 (December 14 @ 11:30 p.m. ET)

ROOM 104, Season 2, Episode 12 *Season Finale* (December Dec 15 @ 12 a.m. ET)

MIKE JUDGE PRESENTS: TALES FROM THE TOUR BUS, Season 2, Episode 7 “Morris Day and The Time” (December 15 @ 12:30 a.m. ET)

PETE HOLMES: DIRTY CLEAN (December 15 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SALLY4EVER, Season 1, Episode 6 (December 16 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

MIKE JUDGE PRESENTS: TALES FROM THE TOUR BUS, Season 2, Episode 8 “Betty Davis” *Season Finale* (December 22 @ 12:45 a.m. ET)

SALLY4EVER, Season 1, Episode 7 *Season Finale* (December 23 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

Movies (Available on Crave + Movies + HBO):

Home Alone (December 1)

Home Alone 2 (December 1)

Die Hard (December 1)

Die Hard 2 (December 1)

Love Actually (December 1)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) (December 1)

Arthur Christmas (December 1)

The National Tree (December 3)

The Heart of Christmas (December 4)\

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain (December 6)

Death Wish (December 7)

Santa Jaws (December 7)

Spider-Man (2002) (December 8)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (December 8)

Spider-Man 3 (2007) (December 8)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) (December 8)

Wexford Plaza *Canadian Movie Premiere* (December 12)

Entaglement *Movie Premiere* (December 13)

Love, Simon *Movie Premiere* (December 14)

Blockers *Movie Premiere* (December 14)

Gemini *Movie Premiere* (December 20)

Kayak to Klemtu *Canadian Movie Premiere* (December 21)

Lucky *Movie Premiere* (December 21)

Moonrise Kingdom *Movie Premiere* (December 21)

Isle of Dogs *Movie Premiere* (December 21)

Ready Player One *Movie Premiere* (December 25)

Resident Evil (December 25)

Doom (December 25)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (December 25)

Adventures In Public School *Canadian Movie Premiere* (December 27)

Superfly *Movie Premiere* (December 28)

Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery *Movie Premiere* (December 28)

Life of the Party *Movie Premiere* (December 28)

Spotlight on Canada (Available on Crave):

ONE WORLD KITCHEN: OUR FAVOURITE HOLIDAY RECIPES (December 1)

ONE WORLD KITCHEN BAKES THE HOLIDAYS (December 1)

WATTS UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS: SPENCER’S ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS RECIPES (December 1)

MICHAEL BONACINI’S CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM (December 1)

FRONTIER, Season 3 (December 22)

Worth Watching (Available on Crave):

A Christmas Carol (1951, black and white version) (December 1)

DRUNK HISTORY, Season 5B, Episode 8 “Christmas” (December 1)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 65-69 (December 4)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 70-74 (December 11)

CORPORATE, Season 1 (December 14)

DRUNK HISTORY, Season 5B (December 14)

COUNTERPART, Season 2, Episode 2 (December 16 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 75-79 (December 18)

COUNTERPART, Season 2, Episode 3 (December 23 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Season 32, Episodes 80-84 (December 25)

COUNTERPART, Season 2, Episode 4 (December 30 @ 9 p.m. ET)

New Kids’ Programming (Available on Crave):

SONIC CHRISTMAS BLAST (December 1)

CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (December 1)

GOTTA CATCH SANTA CLAUS (December 1)

A HOLLYWOOD HOUND’S CHRISTMAS (December 1)

RAINBOW MAGIC (December 7)

OM NOM STORIES, Season 2 (December 14)

THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON, Season 3 (December 21)

PADDINGTON GOES TO THE MOVIES (December 21)

SUPER DUPER SUMOS, Season 1 (December 28)

FINGERLINGS TALES, Season 1 (December 28)

THE FINGERLINGS SHOW, Season 1 (December 28)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

GUNPOWDER (December 7)

THE NEWSPAPERMAN: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF BEN BRADLEE (December 7)

STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS – THE BRIGHTEST STAR (December 7 @ 9 p.m. ET)

HAPPENING: A CLEAN ENERGY REVOLUTION (December 14)

EMPEROR’S NEWEST CLOTHES (December 14)

AGNELLI (December 21)

JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION, Season 2 (December 21)

JFL: ALL ACCESS, Season 6 (December 28)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

A Kind of Murder (December 1)

Wheeler (December 3)

GOIND CLEAR: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE PRISON OF BELIEF (December 5)

PHARMA SUTRA (December 5)

The Magnificent Seven (December 5)

The Other Half (December 6)

Juste La Fin Du Monde (December 7)

Two Lovers and a Bear (December 7)

Underworld: Blood Wars (December 8)

MADONNA: REBEL HEART TOUR (December 8)

Nocturnal Animals (December 10)

DAMAGES, Season 1-5 (December 10)

WEEDS, Season 1-4 (December 10)

THE L WORD, Season 1-6 (December 10)

NIKITA, Season 1-4 (December 10)

PEACE WARRIOR (December 12)

SAM SMITH: LIVE IN LONDON (December 14)

RUNNING FOR HIS LIFE: THE LAWRENCE PHILLIPS STORY (December 15)

IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL NORTH (December 16)

THE FIGHT GAME WITH JIM LAMPLEY, Season 6, Episode 4 (December 19)

1:54 (December 28)

American Pastoral (December 30)

Whitney Cummings’ Bleep Show (December 30)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (December 30)

Operation Avalanche (December 30)

FUNNY AS HELL, Season 4 (December 30)

ROAD TO THE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA (December 31)

INTO THE UNIVERSE WITH STEPHEN HAWKING (December 31)

LICENCE TO DRILL, Season 4 (December 31)

GAME CHANGE (December 31)

MASTERCHEF CANADA, Season 3 (December 31)

MIGHTY SHIPS, Season 6 (December 31)

PHIL COLLINS: GOING BACK TO DETROIT (December 31)

The 9th Life of Louis Drax (December 31)

Deadly Sorority (December 31)

Shut In (December 31)

Home Alone (December 31)

Home Alone 2 (December 31)

Die Hard (December 31)

Die Hard 2 (December 31)

Love Actually (December 31)

Miracle on 34th Street (December 31)

Spider-Man (December 31)

Spider-Man 2 (December 31)

Spider-Man 3 (December 31)

The Amazing Spider-Man(December 31)

Arthur Christmas (December 31)

COMING IN JANUARY:

BLACK MONDAY

SMILF, Season 2

TRUE DETECTIVE, Season 3

HIGH MAINTENANCE, Season 3

CRASHING, Season 3

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 2

