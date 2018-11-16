Crave Gifts Viewers with a Whole Mess of LETTERKENNY Including a Christmas Special and All-New Six-Pack of Episodes

No holiday humbugs here. With the festive season on the approach, Crave delivers tidings of all-new LETTERKENNY quicker than you can say golds, frankincenses, and myrrhs. This Crave seasonal delivery includes the brand new special, A LETTERKENNY CHRISTMAS: THE THREE WISE MEN, streaming Friday, Nov. 23, followed by a fresh six-pack of episodes launching Christmas Day. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the hit small town comedy is produced by New Metric Media in partnership with DHX Media and Play Fun Games. Click here for a sneak peek at A LETTERKENNY CHRISTMAS: THE THREE WISE MEN

“Pitter patter, let’s get Advent’er!” In the brand new special, A LETTERKENNY CHRISTMAS: THE THREE WISE MEN, the Hicks get in the festive spirit and throw a holiday get-together with enough gifts and jingle juice to go around. There is talk around town that it might just be the best Christmas party ever.

In keeping with what has become an annual holiday tradition, viewers wake up to more LETTERKENNY under the tree again this year with another all-new six-pack available to stream on Christmas Day. While the LETTERKENNY locals continue to seek out love in all sorts of places – from bush parties all the way to the big city – new and familiar faces make appearances around town, including guest stars Sarah Wayne Callies (THE WALKING DEAD) and Jonathan Torrens (TRAILER PARK BOYS) as Mennonite parents, Noah and Anita Dyck; and the return of Sarah Gadon as mysterious lady-skid, Gae.

In addition, production is currently underway on the next set of LETTERKENNY episodes, which sees The Hicks launch their own public access call-in show. Set to debut on Crave in 2019, Jacob Tierney returns to direct all episodes and reprise his role as the fan-favourite Christian leader, Glen. The episodes also feature a stacked slate of returning guest stars, including Tiio Horn as The Natives’ badass leader, Tanis; CSA-nominated Dan Petronijevic as Hick McMurray; Magalie Lépine Blondeau as Wayne’s lady love, Marie Fred; and Kelly McCormack (Killjoys) and Jess Salguiero (Saving Hope) as Shamrockette stars Mary-Anne and Betty-Anne.

Based on overwhelming demand, additional shows and markets have been added to the 2018 LETTERKENNY LIVE tour – a 90-minute comedy experience, starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, K Trevor Wilson, and Mark Forward. Kicking off in Orillia on Dec.1, LETTERKENNY LIVE, THE ENCORE! tour, presented by Puppers Premium Lager and Crave, and produced by New Metric Media, features additional sketches and video not seen on the original tour, as well as original stand-up sets from Wilson and Forward. Tickets for LETTERKENNY LIVE, THE ENCORE! are available here.

LETTERKENNY LIVE, THE ENCORE! Tour Dates:

December 1 – Orillia, ON – Casino Rama

December 3 – Brantford, ON – Sanderson Centre

December 5 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

December 6 – Mississauga, ON – Living Arts Centre

December 11 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

December 13 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place

December 14 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

December 15 – Red Deer, AB – ENMAX Centrium

December 17 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

December 18 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

The first five seasons of LETTERKENNY, along with special episodes “Ferda Edition”, “The Haunting of MoDean’s II”, “St. Perfect’s Day,” “Super Hard Easter,” and the original web series Letterkenny Problems, are currently streaming on Crave. The first two seasons of LETTERKENNY are now streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. LETTERKENNY is also available on iTunes and Google Play. Seasons 1-4 of LETTERKENNY are currently available on DVD wherever DVDs are sold.

