Crave Announces New Original Documentary Series, WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE

It’s the apocalypse, but slightly more fun. As was just revealed today from the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, the newest original series from Crave is WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE, a smart, distinctive, and caustic documentary about the end of the world. The six-episode Crave Original Documentary was developed in partnership with 90th Parallel Productions and goes into production this summer.

Drawing together science, psychology, pop culture, and philosophy, WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE meets viewers’ fascination with the apocalypse head-on. Each episode explores one of the ways that humanity could meet its end – from nuclear war and asteroids to insect Armageddon and aliens – with the ultimate hope that humankind can come together to make the world a better place.

In addition to WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE, the upcoming slate of conversation-worthy Crave Original Documentaries commissioned by the service was also confirmed today, including the following titles:

CARMINE STREET GUITARS (Director: Ron Mann / Sphinx Productions)

*Streaming this summer

*Streaming this summer RAT PARK (Director: Shawney Cohen / Vice Studios Canada)

*Streaming this fall

INCONVENIENT INDIAN (Director: Michelle Latimer / 90 th Parallel Productions Ltd and the National Film Board of Canada)

Parallel Productions Ltd and the National Film Board of Canada) HIPPIE HIGHRISE (Director: Bruce McDonald / 90 th Parallel Productions Ltd.)

Parallel Productions Ltd.) FANNY:THE RIGHT TO ROCK(Director: Bobbi Jo Hart / Adobe Productions International Inc.)

TRIUMPH: LAY IT ON THE LINE (Co-Directors: Sam Dunn, Marc Ricciardelli / Banger Films, Revolver Films)

THE NEW CORPORATION (Directors: Jennifer Abbott and Joel Bakan / Grant Street Productions)

THE A.I. GOD (Director: Ann Shin / Fathom Film Group)

The documentary features were commissioned by Crave and are in varying stages of development and production. They will all stream exclusively on Crave following festival and theatrical premieres.

Share this: Print



Tweet

