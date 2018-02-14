Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Season Five of Emmy-Nominated Series “Bosch”

Amazon today announced it has greenlit a fifth season of the longest-running one-hour Prime Original Bosch. Executive Producers Eric Overmyer and Daniel Pyne are slated to team up as co-showrunners. Season four of the Emmy-nominated series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 13. Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, the hour-long series Bosch stars Titus Welliver (Lost) as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector (The Wire) as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (Being Human) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving. In the ten-episode season four, when an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead a task force to solve the crime before the city erupts in a riot. Bosch must pursue every lead, even if it turns the spotlight back on his own department. One murder intertwines with another, and Bosch must reconcile his past to find a justice that has long eluded him.

Season three has an average customer rating of 4.8, with 89% 5 star reviews. Here’s what customers have been saying:

“As Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running one-hour series, Bosch has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe.”

“I could not be prouder of the show we are making. Bosch is entertaining and relevant to our world today,” added Connelly. “On top of that we have a fantastic writing staff and the cast and crew are the best. We feel we are just hitting our stride. Season four is based on “Angels Flight” and I don’t think we could have chosen a more timely story to tell.”

“Producing Bosch for Amazon Prime Video has been an honor and a delight,” said Fabrik Entertainment CEO Henrik Bastin, who also executive produces the series. “Sharon Tal Yguado and her entire team have shown incredible support in the creative process and we couldn’t be more pleased to debut season four this coming April and then to dive back into production on season five with Eric and Dan leading the team as co-showrunners.”

Henrik Pabst, President of Red Arrow Studios International, the TV distribution arm of Red Arrow Studios, said, “It’s fantastic news that Bosch will be back for season five. Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running drama is a huge hit internationally, and Bosch fans around the world will be delighted by the news.”

**In Canada, Bosch airs on CraveTV**

