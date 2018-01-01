On behalf of everyone here at Channel Canada, I would like to wish everyone
Happy New Year 2018!!
May 2018 bring health, happiness, prosperity and more great TV viewing to one and all!
I would like to thank all our regular readers as well as the regular contributors to our TV Forums who have helped keep the site and forums going for another year. 2018 will mark a new beginning and will see the launch of a newly revamped Channel Canada. Our goal is to become the go-to site in Canada for TV News and views. We welcome your comments, criticisms and suggestions to help make Channel Canada the best site for TV related content.
The New! Channel Canada will continue to keep you informed with all the latest news from the Canadian broadcasting industry, programming highlights, TV Gord’s weekly ‘What’s On’ feature as well as many new features such as:
- Monthly programming highlights from CraveTV & Netflix Canada.
- TV Channel National Free Preview information
- Extended coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics & 2018 World Cup of Soccer
- A new mini-site dedicated to ‘New TV Show‘ launches and premieres