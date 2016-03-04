True Believers

The fifth estate looks at two strange movements in Canada:

Church of Bleach

They call it the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) and so-called “health ministers” are selling and promoting it from B.C. to Newfoundland. They are members of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, with avid followers around the globe. Church leaders claim their product can protect you from “95% of the world’s diseases” including HIV/AIDS, cancer and autism. Canadians are ingesting it, spraying it, bathing in it and treating their autistic children with it. But Health Canada warns MMS is an “unauthorized drug” that contains a dangerous bleaching agent. Mark Kelley investigates, as the fifth estate talks to the believers and activists trying to stop them.

Dancing with Shiamak

He’s one of the biggest stars in the world of Bollywood and international dance – with a huge following in Canada. Fans flock to his dance schools here and around the world. He is a superstar known by just one name: Shiamak. But behind his famous dancing and movies lies a mysterious spiritual group that is preparing its members for what they believe will be an cataclysmic shift in earth’s axis – and the possible end of the world. One refuge was a country with “good energy” — and that was Canada. So many members flocked to Vancouver. Bob Mckeown investigates. Airs March 4 on CBC @ 9pm ET

