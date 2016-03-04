Add to Calendar
March 4, 2016 @ 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm
CBC-TV
True Believers
The fifth estate looks at two strange movements in Canada:
Church of Bleach
They call it the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) and so-called “health ministers” are selling and promoting it from B.C. to Newfoundland. They are members of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, with avid followers around the globe. Church leaders claim their product can protect you from “95% of the world’s diseases” including HIV/AIDS, cancer and autism. Canadians are ingesting it, spraying it, bathing in it and treating their autistic children with it. But Health Canada warns MMS is an “unauthorized drug” that contains a dangerous bleaching agent. Mark Kelley investigates, as the fifth estate talks to the believers and activists trying to stop them.
Dancing with Shiamak
He’s one of the biggest stars in the world of Bollywood and international dance – with a huge following in Canada. Fans flock to his dance schools here and around the world. He is a superstar known by just one name: Shiamak. But behind his famous dancing and movies lies a mysterious spiritual group that is preparing its members for what they believe will be an cataclysmic shift in earth’s axis – and the possible end of the world. One refuge was a country with “good energy” — and that was Canada. So many members flocked to Vancouver. Bob Mckeown investigates.
Airs March 4 on CBC @ 9pm ET
I would like to take a moment to thank CBC for the free publicity, not all Canadians are going to swallow this turd of an article. Many will do their own research. They might even find this Malaria success trial https://youtu.be/FrwZN1cPfX8 where bleach wonderful bleach cured 154 people of malaria for less than ten cents Canadian per dose. I know for a fact that many people contacted CBC to give a MMS testimonial but I did not see where this information was mentioned.
For those that will vilify me remember that I have not had a book written about me titled (Corrupt To The Core) all 339 pages listing corruption in Health Canada AKA Unhealthy Canada. Nor does Mark Kelley report that pharmaceuticals kill 10,000 Canadian a year and 100,000 Americans in the USA. But mention MMS and all hell cuts loose powered by stupid investigation and lies followed by incompetence. If I were to be asked to educate Mark Kelley on mms or teach a muskrat algebra I would choose the muskrat project.
We have a serious crisis with antibiotic resistant pathogens but MMS is not one of them and it is very effective. We cured Malaria, Ebola, Aids/HIV as well as HPV and Hepatitis A and B . MMS is simply a low voltage oxygen performing well with Hydrogen Peroxide and Ozone as well as Hyperbaric chamber use. All these medical treatments are Oxygen also a wonderful bleach. MMS can and may save your life against these antibiotic resistant killers. Again a mild bleach saves lives of Canadians.
MMS used properly is 50 times less than FDA maximum human limit for Chlorine Dioxide the active ingredient for this wonderful effective bleach. Do not try to bleach anything with recommended dose it will not perform the bleach function. You might read up on your tooth paste and mouth wash to see if it contains the other term for MMS. Chlorine Dioxide also used in municipal water treatment since it is much more effective than chlorine yet it produces NO CARCIGENS as it purifies our precious water. Again what wonderful bleach.
Our church members have almost finished a simple device that will allow any person to make chlorine dioxide in their own home using ordinary table salt. This device will be available for cost of materials and or the plans for cost plus postage. This will make MMS available to every Canadian in the privacy of their own home if they so wish. A simple acid such as lemon juice of vinegar will activate it into MMS on the spot.
Again thanks for the publicity and please visit the MMS web site for additional information free of corruption and incompetent human activities. Last word—If Jesus Christ was walking this earth in Canada performing the miracles mentioned in the Bible ,Health Canada would have him in prison.