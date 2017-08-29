The Disappearance – MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE DISAPPEARANCE follows the Sullivan family in the wake of a terrifying family drama- the unexplained and sudden disappearance of Anthony Sullivan (Michael Riendeau). As the fractured family bands together to solve the mystery that has uprooted their lives, long-held secrets are uncovered. Driven by hope and a relentless determination to do whatever necessary to uncover the mystery, the same hidden truths that threaten to shatter this family may also be the very key to reuniting them.

Also starring Peter Coyote, who plays retired judge and prosecutor Henry Sullivan; Aden Young as scruffy and soulful musician Luke Sullivan, Henry’s son and Anthony’s loving father; Camille Sullivan as Helen Murphy Sullivan, Anthony’s devoted mother; Joanne Kelly as Catherine Sullivan, Henry’s daughter, Luke’s sister and a charming, devoted palliative care nurse and Micheline Lanctôt (UNITÉ 9) as Susan Bowden, a tough, experienced Lieutenant-Detective.

“Episode 1”

When Anthony’s school project gets him in trouble with his teacher, it creates tension between Luke and Henry. After Henry sends Anthony on a scavenger hunt for his birthday, Helen and Luke panic when their son mysteriously vanishes, setting off a puzzle of unthinkable consequences.

The 6-part Mystery Event premieres October 1 on CTV @ 9pm ET

