Calendar When: July 9, 2017 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm 2017-07-09T20:00:00-04:00 2017-07-09T21:00:00-04:00 Where: W Network

Finale TV series

Good Witch – SEASON 3 FINALE

“Not Getting Married Today, Part 2”

After learning from Sam’s sister that he doesn’t plan on ever getting married again, Cassie takes a trip to Chicago to clear her head; Michael and Vanessa are fed up with their overbearing mothers while they are trying to plan their wedding.

Season 3 concludes July 9 on W Network @ 8pm ET

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google