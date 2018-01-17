WHEN THIS KIND OF FIRE STARTS, IT’S VERY HARD TO PUT OUT…

Immerse yourself in cinema history and discover some of the most beautiful movies ever made with Hollywood Suite’s exceptionally curated film collection featuring the works of the the world’s most influential directors, including David Lynch, Francois Truffaut, Louis Malle, Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Andrei Tarkovsky.
With over 20 new titles chosen for cinephiles and inquiring minds alike, Hollywood Suite’s selection of films from Janus Films and the Criterion Collection, deliver a film education to help fulfill viewers’ cultural New Year’s resolutions. With the world’s finest art and foreign films, hidden gems and hard-to-find prints, this collection of films has found a perfect home at Hollywood Suite for a second year.
From cult classics like Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and Watership Down, to documentaries like The Times of Harvey Milk, to black-and-white treasures The League of Gentleman and The Entertainer, to iconic queer drama Desert Hearts, Hollywood Suite’s 2018 lineup will satisfy every movie lover’s craving.
Known for preserving rare and important films, Janus Films and the Criterion Collection are widely considered among the most important movie catalogues in the world. Critics and filmmakers alike consider films such as French romantic drama Jules and Jim, science fiction art film Stalker, and the autobiographical Au Revoir Les Enfants, as some of the most influential movies of all time.
See below for the full list of new titles from Janus Films and the Criterion Collection coming to Hollywood Suite in 2018.
January 2018
Saturday, January 6
HS90 9:00pm – The Player (1992) dir. Robert Altman
Saturday, January 20
HS80 9:00pm – The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) dir. Rob Epstein
February 2018
Saturday, February 10
HS80 9:00pm – Desert Hearts (1986) dir. Donna Deitch
Saturday, February 24
HS90 9:00pm – Secrets & Lies (1996) dir. Mike Leigh
March 2018
Anna Karenina (1948) dir. Julien Duvivier
That Hamilton Woman (1941) dir. Alexander Korda
April 2018
Breaking the Waves (1996) dir. Lars Von Trier
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) dir. David Lynch
May 2018
The Entertainer (1960) dir. Tony Richardson
Tom Jones (1963) dir. Tony Richardson
June 2018
Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987) dir. Louis Malle
The Double Life of Veronique (1991) dir. Krzysztof Kieślowski
July 2108
Jules and Jim (1962) dir. François Truffaut
Under the Volcano (1984) dir. John Huston
August 2018
The League of Gentlemen (1960) dir.. Basil Dearden
Séance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) dir. Bryan Forbes
September 2018
Blood Simple (1984) dir. Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Veronika Voss (1982) dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder
October 2018
Stalker (1979) dir. Andrei Tarkovsky
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989) dir. Pedro Almódovar
November 2018
Watership Down (1978) dir. Martin Rosen