WHEN THIS KIND OF FIRE STARTS, IT’S VERY HARD TO PUT OUT…

Immerse yourself in cinema history and discover some of the most beautiful movies ever made with Hollywood Suite’s exceptionally curated film collection featuring the works of the the world’s most influential directors, including David Lynch, Francois Truffaut, Louis Malle, Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Andrei Tarkovsky.

With over 20 new titles chosen for cinephiles and inquiring minds alike, Hollywood Suite’s selection of films from Janus Films and the Criterion Collection, deliver a film education to help fulfill viewers’ cultural New Year’s resolutions. With the world’s finest art and foreign films, hidden gems and hard-to-find prints, this collection of films has found a perfect home at Hollywood Suite for a second year.

From cult classics like Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and Watership Down, to documentaries like The Times of Harvey Milk, to black-and-white treasures The League of Gentleman and The Entertainer, to iconic queer drama Desert Hearts, Hollywood Suite’s 2018 lineup will satisfy every movie lover’s craving.

Known for preserving rare and important films, Janus Films and the Criterion Collection are widely considered among the most important movie catalogues in the world. Critics and filmmakers alike consider films such as French romantic drama Jules and Jim, science fiction art film Stalker, and the autobiographical Au Revoir Les Enfants, as some of the most influential movies of all time.

See below for the full list of new titles from Janus Films and the Criterion Collection coming to Hollywood Suite in 2018.

January 2018

Saturday, January 6

HS90 9:00pm – The Player (1992) dir. Robert Altman

Saturday, January 20

HS80 9:00pm – The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) dir. Rob Epstein

February 2018

Saturday, February 10

HS80 9:00pm – Desert Hearts (1986) dir. Donna Deitch

Saturday, February 24

HS90 9:00pm – Secrets & Lies (1996) dir. Mike Leigh

March 2018

Anna Karenina (1948) dir. Julien Duvivier

That Hamilton Woman (1941) dir. Alexander Korda

April 2018

Breaking the Waves (1996) dir. Lars Von Trier

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) dir. David Lynch

May 2018

The Entertainer (1960) dir. Tony Richardson

Tom Jones (1963) dir. Tony Richardson

June 2018

Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987) dir. Louis Malle

The Double Life of Veronique (1991) dir. Krzysztof Kieślowski

July 2108

Jules and Jim (1962) dir. François Truffaut

Under the Volcano (1984) dir. John Huston

August 2018

The League of Gentlemen (1960) dir.. Basil Dearden

Séance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) dir. Bryan Forbes

September 2018

Blood Simple (1984) dir. Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Veronika Voss (1982) dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder

October 2018

Stalker (1979) dir. Andrei Tarkovsky

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989) dir. Pedro Almódovar

November 2018

Watership Down (1978) dir. Martin Rosen

