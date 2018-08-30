Vanessa Media brings world renowned adult brand ‘Dorcel’ to Canada with the launch of Dorcel TV Canada

MARC DORCEL and Vanessa Media are delighted to announce the launch of the DORCEL TV Canada channel on 1st September 2018.

MARC DORCEL is already well-known in Canada, and its productions have been very successful there for many years over VOD services and under license on cable, IPTV and OTT networks. The company began working with Vanessa Media in 2017, and the two groups are now joining forces again to launch DORCEL TV Canada. This upmarket adult channel, with specific programming for Canada as well as VOD content, is adapted and localised in French and English to give its audience the best experience possible. This new channel is intended to appeal to a wide audience, both male and female, with the two companies having pooled their expertise to create a channel with diverse choice, and original and sophisticated content.

“Dorcel is the most luxurious adult brand name in the world and I am very proud to be bringing their premium channel Dorcel TV to all Canadians through a local version broadcast from Montreal.” – Anne-Marie Losique, CEO of Vanessa Media.

As the European leader for upmarket adult productions and media services, MARC DORCEL also understands the importance of adapting its products to local territories. By creating content that is specifically aimed at local subscribers, its objective is to seduce Canadians and quickly become incomparable in the market.

“MARC DORCEL is well-known in Canada, and our productions have been enjoyed by the Canadian audience for many years. As a French company, we have a special bond with this place, and have been waiting to find the best local partner because we want to make sure we are offering the best services to our audience. I am delighted and very confident to launch this channel and VOD offering with Vanessa Media, as we share the same philosophy, oriented around bringing our audience what they want: sophisticated, quality erotica. I am confident that this channel will be a great success and we are 200% committed to entertaining our audiences in Canada and Quebec!” – Grégory Dorcel, CEO of MARC DORCEL.

