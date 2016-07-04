TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF July 3-9, 2016

A bunch of summer series return with a handful of new ones thrown into this week’s mix. Also, The ESPYs! Happy viewing! (This week’s listings are a little late because I’m just back from vacation. Since there was nothing new on Sunday, I took a chance that this hopefully won’t be an inconvenience to you. My apologies.)

Monday

Another Period – 10pm on Much – 2nd Season Premiere

The Spoils Before Dying – 10:30pm on Much – Miniseries Premiere

This follow-up crime-drama-parody to The Spoils of Babylon stars Will Ferrell, Michael Kenneth Williams and Kristen Wiig and follows a 1950s jazz musician who becomes a private eye to solve a murder. Several familiar SNL faces also pop up from time to time, including Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Chris Parnell and others.

Tuesday

Wrecked – 10:30pm on Comedy – Series Premiere

This is essentially a comedy version of Lost, where a plane crashes on a deserted island, and the survivors have to fend for themselves without all of the comforts of 21st century living.

Wednesday

The 2016 ESPYs – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV Two

John Cena hosts this awards show that celebrates the best moments of the year in sports.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – 8pm on The CW – 3rd Season Premiere

Suits – 9pm on Bravo – 6th Season Premiere

Mr. Robot Behind The Scenes Special – 10pm on Showcase

A week before the second-season premiere, the cast and creators of this hit cyber drama discuss the authenticity and societal impact of the series.

Tyrant – 10pm on FX Canada – 3rd Season Premiere

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell – 10 to 11:15pm on Space – Series Premiere

Set in 19th-century England during the Napoleonic wars, two men skilled in the magical arts battle to become England’s greatest magician. Based on the best-selling novel by Susanna Clarke.

Black and White – 10:32-11:03pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This talk-variety-comedy series aims to take a look at the main racial divide in America with comedians Sherrod Small and Christian Finnegan.

Thursday

Royal Pains – 10pm on Showcase – 7th Season Premiere

Angie Tribeca – 10:30pm on Comedy – 2nd Season Premiere

