TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the weeks of December 18th-24th and 25th-31st.

A little late this week to squeeze in the final two weeks of the year (and there was nothing of note on Sunday night, anyway). Happy viewing, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

Monday

First Lady Michelle Obama Say Farewell to the White House – An Oprah Winfrey Special – 8pm on CBS (and starting Wednesday at 9pm on OWN)

Oprah Winfrey gives the American First Lady her exit interview in a one-hour special jointly produced by CBS and OWN.

Canada’s Walk of Fame 2016 – 9 to 11pm on Global

This year’s inductees are journalist Jeanne Beker, musician Corey Hart, filmmaker Deepa Mehta, hockey legend Darryl Sittler and actors Jason Priestly and Al Waxman.

The Wall – 10pm on NBC – Game Show Preview

LeBron James is the force behind this game show that he hopes will change people’s lives. Hosted by Chris Hardwick, this trivia game could earn players as much as 12-million dollars or wipe them out. The game itself is similar to the Plinko game on The Price Is Right, where correct answers will get contestants a green ball that bounces down the wall into slots with dollar amounts earned or deducted (ranging from $100 to three million dollars). An incorrect answer, though, gets them a red ball, which reduces the total bank by that amount. The series begins on January 3rd, but NBC is giving the show a holiday season tryout.

Tuesday

The Year: 2016 – 9 to 11pm on ABC

ABC’s annual look at the highlights and (let’s face it, mostly) lowlights of the year.

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come – 9 to 11pm on NBC

The legendary singer celebrates turning 90 with guests Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublè, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Elton John, Diana Krall, k.d. lang, Paul McCartney, Rufus Wainwright, Stevie Wonder and others. Alec Baldwin (who has impersonated Bennett on SNL) hosts this special from New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

The Jim Gaffigan Show – 10 to 11pm on Comedy (two epsiodes) – Series finale

I don’t usually mention series finales, but I have noticed that Comedy is only promoting the final episode at 10:30, and I wanted to point out that the final TWO episodes run from 10 to 11.

Wednesday

Game Changers with Robin Roberts – 10 to 11pm on ABC

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts travels the country to speak with people who left their mark on the world in 2016, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael Phelps, Chance the Rapper, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Ashley Graham.

NEXT WEEK

Sunday

The Call the Midwife Holiday Special – 7:30 to 9pm on PBS

The staff at Nonnatus House work to save Hope Clinic, a mission hospital in South Africa that is understaffed, underfunded and facing closure.

Monday

Royal Variety Performance 2016 – 8 to 10pm on CBC

The annual concert, this year from the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, this year features performances by Barry Gibb, Sting, Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Emelie Sande, One Direction, DNCE and a surprise performance by Lady Gaga. Also, the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s Las Vegas show, “The Beatles LOVE”, flew their cast and equipment across the pond to perform.

Tuesday

The Kennedy Center Honors 2016 – 9 to 11pm on CBS

The final year for Barack Obama to hand out the Kennedy Center Honours, which this year go to Martha Argerich, Eagles, Al Pacino, Mavis Staples and James Taylor. Stephen Colbert hosts.

Wednesday

A Conversation with the Prime Minister – 8 to 9pm on CTV

CTV’s Lisa Laflamme wraps up 2016 in conversation with Justin Trudeau

Saturday

There are a number of New Year’s Eve celebrations on TV, including:

CBC

New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2017 airs live from Parliament Hill from 11:01pm to 12:05am.

ABC

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which runs throughout prime time and—after a break for local news, comes back at 11:30 to ring in the new year.

NBC

Kicking off with A Toast to 2016 from 8 to 10pm, it’s a look at the events of 2016. At 10pm, there’s a Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special (also on CTV), and at 11:30, Carson Daly and Mel B. ring in the new year on NBC’s News Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.

Fox

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution runs from 11pm to 12:30am.

CNN

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin returns for—believe it or not!—its 10th consecutive year!

