TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of September 9th to 15th, 2018

The final week before the network Fall TV Season begins! Aside from the CCMAs and Miss America, there are some other interesting new shows to check. Shameless and American Horror Story are back; Zachary Quinto is going where his Star Trek predecessor has gone before with a new series on History; Jim Carrey is jumping into TV again with a new series on TMN; and APTN is trying an interesting social experiment in the guise of a reality series. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canadian Country Music Association Awards – 8 to 10pm on CBC

Live from Hamilton, some of Canada’s top country perform, as well as vie for this year’s awards.

Rel – 8 to 8:30pm on Fox/City – Series Premiere

This is a preview of the new Fox comedy about a recently divorced dad attempting a fresh start on Chicago’s west side, with the help of his best friend, his overly-encouraging brother, and his prideful father.

The 2019 Miss America Competition – 9 to 11pm on ABC

The first post-#MeToo competition–with its must publicized overhauling–is hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba, with celebrity judges Laila Ali, Carnie Wilson, Bobby Bones, Jessie James Decker, Randy Jackson, Soledad O’Brien, and Alli Webb. (On Monday morning, you can count on much of the focus to be on whether the loss of the swimsuit competition has affected the ratings.)

The Last Ship – 9 to 10pm on Space – 5th and Final Season Premiere

Shameless – 9 to 10pm on TMN – 9th Season Premiere

The Deuce – 9 to 10pm on HBO Canada – 2nd Season Premiere

Stitched – 9 to 10pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Four contestants compete to create outfits, ranging in the opener from faux fur to superheroine costumes.

Kidding – 10 to 10:35pm on TMN – Series Premiere

Jim Carrey stars as a children’s TV host, who opens a can of worms when he decides it’s time to talk about death on his show.

UnREAL – 10 to 11pm on Lifetime – 4th Season Premiere

Tuesday

First Contact – 7 to 8pm on APTN – Series Premiere

Most Canadians have never taken the time to get to know Indigenous People or visit their communities. This three-part reality series aims to do just that, with six outspoken people with strong opinions about Canada’s native communities. (The series continues Tuesday and Wednesday, and all three episodes will be repeated on September 16th from 8 to 11pm.)

Highway Thru Hell – 10 to 11pm on Discovery – 7th Season Premiere

Flipping Out – 10 to 11pm on Slice – 11th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Queen Sugar – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – 3rd Season Premiere

American Horror Story: Apocalypse – 10 to 11pm on FX – 8th Season Premiere

Thursday

In Search of… – 10 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

For the second time in his career, Zachary Quinto takes over for Leonard Nimoy, this time as the host of Nimoy’s 1970s fact-based science and mystery series. In the opener, Zach examines the evidence that aliens exist, including a visit to the world’s leading scientists at SETI.

