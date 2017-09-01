TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of September 3rd to 9th, 2017

A mixed bag of new shows this week, including the return of American Horror Story, the return of MTV Unplugged with Canada’s own Shawn Mendes starting things off, and the return of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show…but with a difference. Happy Labour Day, happy back to school, and of course, happy viewing!

all times eastern

Sunday

Talking with Chris Hardwick – 11pm to midnight on AMC

Orphan Black star—and Regina’s own—Tatiana Maslany sits down for an hour of talking with Chris.

Monday

CBS Fall Preview – 8:30 to 9pm on CBS

A look at the network’s new fall shows includes appearances by David Boreanaz, Iain Armitage, Shemar Moore, Bobby Moynihan and Mart Feuerstein.

Worst to First – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – Series Premiere

Dilapidated houses in Vancouver are transformed into beautiful homes by contractors Mickey Fabbiano and and Sebastian Sevallo.

Science of Stupid: Sports – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on National Geographic – Series Premiere

Nice title, but it’s essentially a bloopers show with explanations.

Tuesday

Steve – check your local daytime listings – Series Premiere (reboot)

Steve Harvey has traded in his more issues-orientated Chicago talk show for a more traditional Hollywood one featuring celebrity interviews and his own brand of comedy.

Indians and Aliens – 7:30 to 8pm on APTN – 2nd Season Premiere

American Horror Story: Cult – 10 to 11:05pm on FX – 7th Season Premiere

Highway Thru Hell – 10 to 11pm on Discovery Velocity – 6th Season Premiere

The Deep – 6 to 6:30pm on Family Charged – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Nations At War – 10 to 11pm on APTN – Series Premiere

This documentary series examines the contributions by the First Nations of the Northwest to art and architecture.

A Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – 11pm to midnight on Slice – 4th Season Premiere

Thursday

Dare To Live – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on MTV – Series Premiere

This reality series follows a man who has dedicated his life to living it to the fullest as he takes people on new adventures.

Ninendo Quest: Power Tour – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on Superchannel – Series Premiere

Gamers Jay and Rob tour their new film, “Nintendo Quest” across America, meeting fellow gamers in the process.

Friday

The Zoo – 4:30 to 5pm on The Family Channel – 2nd Season Premiere

Taken – 7 to 7:30pm on APTN – 2nd Season Premiere

This series focuses on the disappearances and murders of Indigenous women and girls.

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live – 8 to 9pm on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC

America’s four broadcast networks are simulcasting this special that features celebrities, students, educators and parents re-thinking the future of American schools.

MTV Unplugged – 8 to 9pm on MTV

Shawn Mendes kicks off a new series of the classic stripped-down concert series.

School of Rock – 7 to 8pm (two episodes) on YTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Third Rail with Ozy – 8:30 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

Carlos Watson hosts this public affairs show that discusses a variety of national topics.

Ridiculousness – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on MTV – 10th Season Premiere

W1A – 10 to 10:45pm on BBC Canada – 3rd Season Premiere

Still Open All Hours – 10:45 to 11:30pm on BBC Canada – 3rd Season Premiere

Saturday

Top Gear America – 9 to 10pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

William Fichtner, drag racer Antron Brown and automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford host this American version of the British series.

