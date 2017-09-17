TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of September 17th to 23rd, 2017

All times eastern

The Emmy Awards traditionally signal the start of the new fall network TV season, but this year, there are only a couple of returning shows (The Good Place, Gotham) trickling back onto the schedule. It makes sense, though, since the later they start, the fewer interruptions they will have to insert into a TV season that lasts 39 weeks with shows that only have–at most–roughly 22 to 24 episodes. So, we’re easing into the new season this week. Also returning this week is the Ellen Barkin drama about a crime family, Animal Kingdom (a few weeks after its American return). Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 69th Prime Time Emmy Awards – 8 to 11pm on CBS/CTV

Stephen Colbert hosts televisions biggest night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. If the ceremony isn’t enough, though, there are these extras both before and after the show:

Countdown to the Red Carpet – 4:30 to pm on E!

Live From The Red Carpet – 6 to 8pm on E!

E! After Party – 11pm to midnight on E!

When Calls The Heart – 7 to 8:30pm on Superchannel – 4th Season Premiere

OBJECTified – 8 to 9pm on Fox News – Series Premiere

TMZ’s Harvey Levin hosts this show that profiles various well-known people, starting with Judge Judy Sheindlin. Future profiles will include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Tyler Perry and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The Vietnam War – 8 to 9:30pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This ten-part Ken Burns historical documentary provides insights into the quagmire that preoccupied the ‘60s and much of the ‘70s. Nearly 100 people from every angle of the conflict were interviewed for this series. Continues through Thursday both this and next week.

My Giant Life – 10:03 to 11:07pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

DailyMailTV – syndicated; check your local listings – Series Premiere

Canadian athlete and sports commentator (and former Bachelor) Jesse Palmer hosts this TV version of the popular news website in a weekday series produced by Dr. Phil McGraw and his production team.

Dancing With The Stars – 8 to 10:01pm on ABC/CTV – 25th Season Premiere

Behind Closed Doors: The American Family – 11:02pm to 12:02am on TLC – Series Premiere

Three families are filmed non-stop in this reality show gawkfest of the ups and downs that any normal family wouldn’t want shown on international TV.

The State – 9 to 11pm on National Geographic (two episodes) -Miniseries Premiere

This four-part drama follows four young British Muslims who go to Syria as ISIS recruits, and find that they face harsher realities than they expected. The story concludes at the same time on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Paley Center Salutes The Best of Will & Grace – 10:01 to 11pm on NBC

In advance of the revival of the original eight-season sitcom, The Paley Center interviews the cast and creators in a tribute that features never before seen behind the scenes moments.

People of Earth – 10 to 10:30pm on Comedy – 2nd Season Premiere

The Little Couple – 9 to 10:03pm on TLC – 9th Season Premiere

7 Little Johnstons – 10:03 to 11:06pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Get Shorty – 9 to 10:05pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

Based on the Elmore Leonard book (not so much, the movie), Chris O’Dowd stars as Miles Daly, the muscle for a crime family, who decides to try his hand as a movie producer. Ray Romano co-stars.

The Good Place – 10:01 to 11pm on NBC/Global – 2nd Season Premiere

Animal Kingdom – 10 to 11:05pm on Brovo – 2nd Season Premiere

Are You The One? – 10 to 11pm on MTV – 6th Season Premiere

Thursday

Gotham – 8 to 9pm on Fox/CTV – 4th Season Premiere

Bad Blood – 8 to 9:01pm on City – Miniseries Premiere

Anthony LaPaglia, Paul Sorvino and Enrico Colantoni headline this six-part crime drama about the Rizzuto crime family, based on the 2015 book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto’s Last War by Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards. Filmed on location in Montreal and Sudbury.

Saturday

W5 – 7 to 8pm on CTV – 52nd Season Premiere

