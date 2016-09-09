TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF September 11-17, 2016

All times are eastern

It’s the final week before the official start of the network Fall TV Season! A couple of shows are trickling onto the schedule this week (Son of Zorn and Blindspot), as well as on cable (Masters of Sex, American Horror Story, South Park and Z Nation) and fans of Hot In Cleveland are two episodes closer to the series finale! Also, a few new daytime shows premiere, including the new Harry Connick Jr. talk show (from two producers from The Late Show with David Letterman). Happy viewing!

Sunday

Son of Zorn – 8pm on Fox/City – Series (Premiere) Preview

This innovative–and funny!–comedy blends animation with live-action characters as Zorn (voice of Jason Sudeikis) travels from his homeland of Zaphyria to California to reconnect with his son, Alanhulon (Johnny Pemberton). Once he arrives, though, he discovers that his ex-wife Edie (Cheryl Hines) has a fiance (Tim Meadows). Despite that wrinkle, Zorn decides to get an office job! And then, as they say, the fun begins!

Masters of Sex – 10pm on TMN – 4th Season Premiere

Monday

New syndicated shows premiering today include, “Harry!”, a daytime talk show that aims to primarily entertain (in the style of The Ellen DeGeneres Show; “The Robert Irvine Show”, features the chef moving out of the kitchen to help people resolve problems in their lives; and “Crime Watch with Chris Hansen”, finds the former host of Dateline NBC’s To Catch A Predator series hosting this news program about various crimes, including a regular segment called, “Hansen vs. Predator”. These shows are all syndicated, so times will vary depending on your local affiliates (although Harry! will be seen exclusively in Canada on Yes-TV at 3pm eastern).

Dancing with the Stars – 8 to 10pm on ABC/CTV Two – 23rd Season Premiere

This edition features celebrity contestants Amber Rose, Calvin Johnson Jr., Jake T. Austin, James Hinchcliffe, Jana Kramer, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Laurie Hernandez, Marilu Henner, Maureen McCormick, Rick Perry, Ryan Lochte, Terra Jolé, Vanilla Ice .

The Bachelorette Canada – 9 to 10:30pm on W (After Show at 10:30 to 11pm) – Series premiere

Canada is dipping its toe into the TV dating pool, as Jasmine meets 20 eligible men in the opener. Afterwards, host Jennifer Valentyne discusses the most dramatic moments from the show.

Wednesday

SEASON PREMIERES:

Blindspot (2nd season) at 10pm on NBC/CTV

American Horror Story (6th season) at 10pm on FX.

South Park (20th season) at 10pm on Much.

Thursday

Hot In Cleveland – 8pm on CTV Two – Almost the final episodes

CTV has been using this show to fill in on their schedule, so it’s been hard for fans to follow when the new episodes are on. Tonight, there’s a regular episode, followed by a half-hour where the cast and crew discuss their favourite episodes and share bloopers and behind-the-scenes moments. (There are two final episodes yet to air; I’ll keep my eyes open for them.)

Friday

Z Nation – 8 to 10pm – 3rd Season Premiere

