TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of September 10th to 16th, 2017

Country music specials bookend the week (on Sunday and Friday). Fan favourites return, from Outlander to Fear The Walking Dead to South Park. Plus, celebrities band together to raise money for hurricane relief. There’s plenty of stuff to keep TV fans occupied on this final week before the new network fall TV season begins. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canadian Country Music Association Awards – 8 to 10pm on CBC

Country Music Week culminates in these awards, featuring performances by Gord Bamford, Jim Cuddy, Blake Shelton, Dean Brody and Shevy Price. Fans can also watch the John Deere Green Carpet arrivals on CBC Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Orville – 8 to 9pm on Fox/City in the east/after Football in the west – Series Premiere

Billed as the first science fiction comedy-drama (debatable), Seth MacFarlane’s new series is being pushed by Fox as a straight comedy, while some reviewers are giving it low marks on every aspect of the classification. It’s one of those shows that you’ll have to tune in for yourself to see whether it hits your funny bone and/or meets your standards for sci-fi.

The Walking Dead Season 8 Preview Special – 8 to 9pm on AMC

Fear The Walking Dead – 9 to 11:03pm on AMC – 3rd Mid-season Premiere

Talking Dead – 11:03pm to 12:03am on AMC

Outlander – 9 to 10:15pm on W – 3rd Season Premiere

Mountain Men – 9 to 10pm on History – 6th Season Premiere

Holmes: Buy It Right – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – Series Premiere

Famed contractor Mike Holmes teaches young couples how to find their dream home, what to look for in home inspections, etc.

Sarah Off The Grid – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – Series Premiere

A house and garden expert builds and off-the-grid country house.

In The Dark – 10:15 to 11:15pm on BBC Canada – BBC Canada

MyAnna Buring stars as Detective Inspector Helen Weeks in this four-part miniseries, based on the best-selling Mark Billingham novels. Weeks finds herself grappling with two intense cases while dealing with pregnancy.

Monday

Occult Crimes – 8 to 9pm on Travel and Escape – Series Premiere

This documentary series examines the bizarre crimes of cultists and killers that border on the paranormal. (Oh, that again!)

Counting On – 9 to 10pm on TLC – 4th Season Premiere

Meet The Putmans – 10 to 11:04pm on TLC – Series Premiere

This reality show focuses on Bill and Barb Putman, their four children, their spouses, and 15 grandchildren, all of whom live under one roof. Oh, and there’s a baby on the way.

Tuesday

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief – 8 to 9pm on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC

All four American networks join forces to broadcast a fundraiser for relief to those affected by the Hurricanes that have devastated parts of the country.

Geordie Shore – 9 to 10pm on MTV – 15th Season Premiere

Wednesday

The Durrells – 9 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere

This six-part British comedy-drama (which has already been renewed for a second season) follows a family in 1935 who moves to the Greek island of Corfu after the patriarch dies, sending them into a financial crisis. Keeley Hawes stars as Louisa Durrell and veteran actress and dancer Leslie Caron portrays Countess Mavrodaki.

Ex On the Beach – 9 to 10pm on MTV – 7th Season Premiere

Midnight, Texas – 10pm on NBC/Global

If you have been watching this summer supernatural drama, first of all, congratulations (it’s a very good show). The reason it’s worthy of mentioning here is because—in advance of next week’s season finale–there was supposed to be a bonus episode on Tuesday (in addition to its regular episode on Monday), but the special Texas benefit show has bumped it to Wednesday, and I thought you should know.

South Park – 10 to 10:30pm on Much – 21st Season Premiere

Broad City – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – 4th Season Premiere

Thursday

Gap Year – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

This British comedy-drama miniseries follows a group of friends who have decided to take a year off and backpack through Asia.

Tiny House, Big Living – 9 to10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 6th Season Premiere

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Better Things – 10 to 10:30pm on FX – 2nd Season Premiere

The Pizza Show – 10 to 10:30pm on Vice – 2nd Season Premiere

Friday

CTV’s Big Fall Preview – 8 to 9pm on CTV

11th Annual ACM Honors – 9 to 11pm on CBS

This year’s ACM Honors go to Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntyre, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, the late Shel Silverstein, Lori McKenna and the TV series, Nashville. Additional performers include Little Big Town and Vince Gill.

Kindred Spirits – 9 to 10pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere

Evil Things – 10 to 11pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Totally true stories of people who have survived paranormal experiences. Totally.

Saturday

First In Human – 6 to 8pm on Discovery Science – Series Premiere

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons narrates (and co-executive produces) this three-part documentary that follows four patients as they go through clinical trials that explore new medical frontiers in treatment, and the brilliant medical minds behind them.

The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview Special – 7:30 to 8pm on most NBC affiliates

Tina Fey and other NBC stars introduce the new shows coming up this fall.

Pop Life – 8:30 to 9pm on CTV News Channel – Series Premiere

Film critic Richard Crouse hosts this show that looks at entertainment and pop culture.

America’s War on Drugs – 9 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

This documentary series traces the war on drugs from its earliest days in the Richard Nixon administration.

