TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF October 30-November 5, 2016

All times are eastern

It’s a quiet week, even though it’s the first full week of November sweeps.

Tuesday

All Access Nashville: Celebrating the CMA Awards with Robin Roberts – 10:01pm on ABC

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts does her annual pre-CMA Awards special highlighting this year’s nominees and memorable moments.

Wednesday

The 50th Annual CMA Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/City

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood co-host the annual awards for the ninth straight year. The scuttlebutt is that you mustn’t miss the start of the show, and it’s believed Forever Country will be performed by an all-star cast.

Salem – 10pm on Space – 3rd Season Premiere

This is still scheduled to run on Space, even though the originating channel (WGN America has NBA Basketball scheduled). If Space pulls it, though, you’ll know why.

Thursday

The Living and the Dead – 10 to 11:15pm om BBC Canada – Series Premiere

Colin Morgan, Charlotte Spencer and Nicholas Woodeson star in this British supernatural series about a family that returns to the family farm to discover there are strange things afoot!

