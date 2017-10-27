TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of October 29th to November 4th, 2017

all times eastern

Thursday Night Football is over on CBS, so its Monday and Thursday night schedules settle into their regular (slightly retooled) lineups. The funny website The Beaverton brings its not-as-funny TV version back for a second season, and if you remember Sing Along with Mitch and Singalong Jubilee, you might enjoy an updated version on Friday nights for the next five weeks. Happy viewing.

Sunday

The Nature of Things – 8 to 9pm on CBC – 58th Season Premiere

Monday

Superior Donuts – 9:30 to 10:01pm on CBS/Global – 2nd Season Premiere

Taboo: Stolen Childhoods – 10 to 11pm on Documentary – Series Premiere

Jon Sistiaga hosts this series about the crime of child abuse, opening with an examination of the laws child abusers face and the lives they return to have they have completed their prison time.

Tuesday

Killision Course – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

This reality-documentary series looks at true-crime stories, with the difference on this show is that both the victim and the killer are withheld from the viewer until the end of the show.

Wednesday

The Great Canadian Baking Show – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Canadians love to the British version, so it only makes sense to have a homegrown edition, where ten amateurs from across the country compete in various baking challenges.

The Beaverton – 10 to 10:30pm on Comedy – 2nd Season Premiere

American Justice – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This true-crime series opens with a double homicide in Jacksonville, Florida.

Thursday

Mom – 9:01 to 9:30pm on CBS/City – 5th Season Premiere

Life In Pieces – 9:30 to 10pm on CBS/City – 3rd Season Premiere

S.W.A.T. – 10 to 11pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds) stars in this remake of the original 1975 series which starred Steve Forrest and Robert Urich. Kenny Johnson (Bates Motel, The Shield) and Lou Ferrigno Jr. also star

Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles – 9 to 10:15pm on Slice – 10th Season Premiere

Real Estate Wars – 10:15 to 11:15pm on Slice – Series Premiere

This reality series follows the high competitiveness of real estate agents in Orange County, California, as they vie for the same big-money clients.

Friday

Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade – 8:30 to 9pm on Vision – Series Premiere

Return to the days of yesteryear with this throwback to the singalong shows from the early days of TV. Marilyn Lightstone (Anne of Green Gables) and The Zoomer Players perform past hits and provide the stories behind the songs. This first of five scheduled shows opens with songs ranging from Sing Sing Sing to Mona Lisa to Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

