TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF October 23-29, 2016

All times are eastern

The Walking Dead returns with the season premiere that every fan has simultaneously anticipated and dreaded. The COMPLETE Great Pumpkin gets another airing. The Mindy Project returns to Canadian TV exclusively (it’s online only in the U.S.). The lives and careers of Norman Lear and Bill Murray are honoured. Matt LeBlanc and Joel McHale return to network TV with two sitcoms that–in my never-humble opinion–are vying for worst sitcom of the season (based on the trailers). Enjoy your viewing week!

Sunday

The Walking Dead – 9 to 10:06pm on AMC – 7th Season Premiere/Talking Dead – 10:06 to 11:35pm

Who does Negan kill? That’s the question every Walking Dead fan has been asking since last season’s gruesome finale. Tonight, the wait is over, and the show is following by a special extended edition of Talking Dead, live from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery!

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House – 9 to 11pm on W – Hallowe’en Special

Catherine Bell, James Denton and Bailee Madision return for this special movie presentation, where an author goes to Grey House to launch her book, “The Enchantress Unites”, but it’s Cassie who ends up doing the uniting, when she brings the people of Middleton together for a special event.

Monday

Man With A Plan – 8:30pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

Matt LeBlanc stars as a dad who discovers—after his wife returns to the workforce–that watching over his three children is much harder than he thought it would be.

Tuesday

American Masters: Norman Lear – Just Another Version of You – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS (check your local listings, which may vary)

Norman Lear changed the face of television in the 1970s, when lighter sitcoms such as Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie and The Beverly Hillbillies were soon overshadowed by All In The Family, Maude, Sanford and Son and a slew of spinoffs better reflected the reality of the turbulent times. This look at the life of the man who inspired a television revolution follows his often harrowing childhood, his war years and relationships, and his emergence in the comedy field to become a TV legend.

Thursday

Grey’s Anatomy – 7pm on CTV/8pm on ABC – New Time on CTV

The Mindy Project – 8pm on City – 5th Season Premiere

The Big Bang Theory – 8pm on CBS/CTV – Returning to its post-football day and time

The Great Indoors – 8:31pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

Joel McHale stars as a reporter for an outdoor adventure magazine undergoing a transformation to a solely online publication, which means his globetrotting days have been replaced by supervising a team of in-house millennial writers. And then the fun begins…

Mom – 9pm on CBS/City – 4th Season Premiere

Life In Pieces – 9:30pm on CBS/City – 2nd Season Premiere

Pure Genius – 10pm on CBS/Saturday at 8pm on Global

Dermot Mulroney and Augustus Prew star in this unique medical drama about a Silicon Valley tech leader (Prew) who hires an experienced surgeon (Mulroney) to run his state-of-the-art hospital, where trailblazing medical practices are encouraged.

Friday

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown/You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown – 8 to 9pm on ABC

Apparently, last week’s half-hour showing of It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown had some scenes edited out to fit into that slot, but this is the full, original and unedited version, with the shorter You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown filling out the rest of the hour.

Bill Murray: The Mark Twain Prize – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS (check your local listings, which may vary)

The SNL veteran and film renaissance man receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a star-studded celebration of his career.

