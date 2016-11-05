TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF November 6-12, 2016

All Times are eastern

A few years ago, if someone said Donald Trump could be the next American President, you’d asked them what drugs they were on. That might be the same question asked of the TV executives that gave the green light to a cooking show teaming Martha Stewart with Snoop Dogg. Frankly, both sound like stories that were made up by The Beaverton.

See how things all tie together? Here are some “high”lights for the week ahead. Happy viewing!

Monday

SNL Election Special – 10pm on NBC/Global

The inevitable collection of political sketches from Saturday Night Live, featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton.

Martha and Snoop’s Pot Luck Dinner Party – 10 to 11pm on Gusto – Series Premiere

Yes, you read that right. Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart has teamed up with Snoop Dogg for this cooking (and presumably, baking) hour of epicurean (and other?) delights. The opener features guests Seth Rogen (of course), Ice Cube and Wiz Khalifa. (You might want to stock up on snack foods for this one.)

Tuesday

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This S…? – 11pm to 12:35am on TMN

Stephen Colbert returns to cable for the U.S. Presidential Election. (Edited highlights of this special will run in Colbert’s CBS time slot on Friday night.)

Wednesday

The Beaverton – 10:30pm on Comedy – Series Premiere

The Canadian news-parody website comes to television, hosted by Miguel Rivas and Emma Hunter.

Thursday

Close to the Enemy – 10 to 11:30pm on Superchannel – Miniseries Premiere

Jim Sturgess, Freddie Highmore (Norman Bates in Bates Motel), Alfred Molina and Angela Bassett star in this six-part period drama about the British working with a German scientist to develop the jet engine.

