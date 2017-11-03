TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of November 5th to 11th, 2017

all times eastern

As the networks use their November Sweeps period to promote their existing shows, cable is rolling out some new and returning shows. Also, country fans won’t have anything else booked on Wednesday night, as The CMA Awards highlight the best in country music over the past year. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Unearthed – 8 to 9pm on Travel – 2nd Season Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – 8 to 9pm on Slice – 10th Season Premiere

Xscape Still Kickin’ It – 9 to 10pm – Series Premiere

The original members of the ‘90s girl group reunite for this reality series, which follows them as they plan their reunion after 20 years.

Weird Wonders of the World – 9 to 10pm on Travel – 2nd Season Premiere

Shameless – 9 to 10pm on TMN – 8th Season Premiere

SMILF – 10 to 10:30pm on TMN – Series Premiere

Based on an award-winning short film at the Sundance Film Festival, this series takes a comedic look at new motherhood, co-parenting and female sexuality. Bridgette Bird created and stars in this series. Rosie O’Donnell co-stars.

WAGS LA – 10 to 11pm on E! – 3rd Season Premiere

Guy’s Big Project – 10 to 11pm on The Food Channel – Series Premiere

Guy Fieri has cameras following him as he plans his next “food road show”.

Ride with Norman Reedus – 11pm to midnight on AMC – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

Frankie Drake Mysteries – 9:01 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere

This drama mystery tells the stories of Toronto’s only female detective in the 1920s. She takes on the cases that policemen can’t handle, and in the opener, finds that she is a suspect in a jewelry heist.

Long Island Medium – 9:04 to 10:08pm on TLC 0 8th – Season Premiere

The Healer – 10:08 to 11:13pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Charlie Goldsmith is an “energy healer” in this reality series that shows him helping athletes, celebrities and just regular folks. In the opener, he visits a paralysis patient, a Lyme Disease sufferer, and actress Jennifer Grey, who is dealing with chronic neck pain.

Independent Lens – 11pm to 12:30am on PBS – 19th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Doc Martin – 8 to 9pm on Vision – 8th Season Premiere

Hodges Half Dozen – 10:03 to 11:08pm on TLC

Liz and Daniel Hodges manage the changes in their lives in this reality series when their quiet life with a two-year-old son is transformed into a hectic world of adding quintuplets to their family.

Wednesday

The 51st Annual CMA Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV Two

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood once again host this country music awards gala, including performances by Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Brothers Osborne.

Iron Chef Showdown – 9 to 10pm on The Food Channel – Series Premiere

Storage Wars – 9 to 10pm on A&E (two episodes) – 11th Season Premiere

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour – 10:01 to 11:03pm on A&E – Second Season Premiere

Thursday

Acceptable Risk – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

This dramatic thriller follows the life of Sarah Manning (Elaine Cassidy), a Montreal woman whose life faces turmoil when her husband is found dead.

The First 48: Killer Break – 9 to 10pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This offshoot series adds footage to previous cases and provides an update.

Saturday

The Life Swap Adventure – 10 to 11:15pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This reality series follows the adjustments people have to make when they switch lives, as in the opener, where a struggling farmer switches places with an overworked fire officer.

The Best Baker in America – 10 to 11pm on The Food Channel – Series Premiere

Host Jason Smith oversees the action as eight of the country’s top bakers test their skills in a variety of categories, as they vie for a $25,000 prize.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

