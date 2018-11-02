TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of November 4th to 10th, 2018

Don’t be surprised if some of your favourite American shows are reruns on Canadian channels on Tuesday night. ABC, CBS and NBC will devote most of their programming to the American mid-term elections. In many ways, it’s the most anticipated drama of this season. Um, happy viewing?

All times eastern

Sunday

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular – 8 to 10:01pm on ABC

Mickey Mouse turns 90, and a long list of celebrities are on hand to help him celebrate, including Josh Groban, Meghan Trainor, NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr. and Zac Brown Band.

Axios on HBO – 8:30 to 9pm on HBO – Series Premiere

For the four Sundays in November, Axios will highlight the week in politics, business, technology, and other topics shaping the future. The opener will focus on the U.S. mid-term elections on November 6th.

Outlander – 10 to 11pm on W – 4th Season Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – 10 to 11pm on Slice – 11th Season Premiere

Monday

Vintage Tech Hunters – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on Discovery – Series Premiere

Technophiles Bohus Blahut and Shaun Hotton take an epic road trip across North America seeking out vintage technology.

Mama Medium – 9 to 10:01pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Jennie Marie is a 4th-generation clairvoyant, medium and psychic. Each episode features several readings with people from all walks of life.

Holiday Baking Championship – 9 to 10pm on Food Network – 5th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Animal PD – 10 to 11pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

This reality series looks at cases of animal cruelty in Florida, where it is a felony.

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge – 10 to 11pm on Food Network – Series Premiere

Chefs compete with their own spin on Thanksgiving dinner.

Wednesday

Mr. D. – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on CBC – 8th and Final Season Premiere

American Woman – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on Bravo – Series Premiere

Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari headline this comedy series based on the life of reality star Kyle Richards. Set in the 1970s, it follows Bonnie (Silverstone) as she struggles to raise two daughters after leaving her husband amid the rise of second-wave feminism.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 9th Season Premiere

Storage Wars – 10 to 11:04pm (two episodes) on A&E – 12th Season Premiere

Thursday

Live PD: Police Patrol – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on A&E – 3rd Season Premiere

Friday

Room 104 – 11:30 to 12am on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

