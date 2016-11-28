TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF November 27-December 3, 2016

All times are eastern

Specials with a country flavour highlight this week, along with two new dramas, Incorporated on Showcase and Wolf Creek on Travel + Escape. Happy viewing!

Monday

CMA Country Christmas – 8 to 10pm on ABC

Jennifer Nettles again hosts this year’s Christmas special from The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Billboard Magazine says the five can’t-miss performances are: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen by Nettles and Andra Day; “Please Come Home For Christmas (Bells Will Be Ringing)” by Kelly Clarkson; “Country Christmas” by Trisha Yearwood, Loretta Lynn and Jennifer Nettles; “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Brett Eldridge; and “My Favorite Things” by Kelsea Ballerini.

Tuesday

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – 10 to 11:04pm on A&E

This eight-part documentary looks into the Church of Scientology through the eyes of former members, including Remini herself.

Wednesday

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – 9 to 11pm on NBC

This sequel to last year’s successful movie finds Dolly’s father trying to raise enough money to buy his wife a wedding ring, while an unexpected blizzard threatens Christmas. Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder and Gerald McRaney star and Dolly has a cameo appearance.

Incorporated – 10 to 11:02pm on Showcase – Series Premiere

The year is 2074, and many countries have gone bankrupt due to climate change and other crises. In the absence of actual governments, powerful corporations have taken up the task, as society is separated by Green Zones and Red Zones. Sean Teale, Allison Miller, Julia Ormond and Dennis Haysbert star.

Friday

I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 8 to 9pm on CBS

This annual tradition of colourizing two I Love Lucy episodes this year features 1956’s “The Christmas Episode”, which features flashbacks to earlier episodes, including circumstances around Lucy’s pregnancy (that word was not allowed on network TV at the time, by the way), and 1955’s “Lucy Gets In Pictures”, where Lucy gets to be a showgirl, but has some trouble with the outfit.

Fantastic Beasts and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World – 8 to 9pm on CTV

Warwick Davis explores the popularity of J.K. Rowling’s film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with interviews from the cast and crew.

Wolf Creek – 9 to 10pm on Travel + Escape – Series Premiere

This six-part Australian web drama is based on the 2005 film of the same name, which follows an American family as they are targeted by a crazed serial killer, and the 19-year-old daughter—the lone survivor—seeks revenge.

