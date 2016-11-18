TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF November 20-26, 2016

The American Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday season of specials, The Affair and The Librarians begin new seasons, Michael Bublé performs at the BBC, and the week opens with The American Music Awards. Happy viewing!
All times are eastern
Sunday
2016 American Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV
Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah host this year’s awards with performances by Bruno Mars, Sting, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, James Bay, Fifth Harmony, The Chainsmokers and Halsey. (Fashion Police will cover who wore what badly on Monday at 9pm on E!)
The Librarians – 8pm on Space – 3rd Season Premiere
The Affair – 10pm on TMN1 – 3rd Season Premiere
Tuesday
Bublé at the BBC – 10pm on CTV
Recorded before the devastating news that his young son is battling cancer, Micheal Bublé performs his classic hits and songs from his new album, Nobody But Me, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra.
Wednesday
Macy’s 90th Thanksgiving Day Parade Special – 8pm on NBC
Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving 2016 – 9 to 11pm on NBC
Thursday
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – 8 to 10pm on ABC
Julianne and Derek Hough and Sofia Carson host this holiday Disney special with guests Boys II Men, JoJo, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Flo Rida, Zara Larsson OneRepublic, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.
Christmas At The White House: An Oprah Primetime Special – 8pm on OWN
Oprah Winfrey visits The Obamas for their last Christmas in the White House. (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that there won’t be a similar special next year.)