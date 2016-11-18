TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF November 20-26, 2016

The American Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday season of specials, The Affair and The Librarians begin new seasons, Michael Bublé performs at the BBC, and the week opens with The American Music Awards. Happy viewing!

All times are eastern

Sunday

2016 American Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah host this year’s awards with performances by Bruno Mars, Sting, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, James Bay, Fifth Harmony, The Chainsmokers and Halsey. (Fashion Police will cover who wore what badly on Monday at 9pm on E!)

The Librarians – 8pm on Space – 3rd Season Premiere

The Affair – 10pm on TMN1 – 3rd Season Premiere

Tuesday

Bublé at the BBC – 10pm on CTV

Recorded before the devastating news that his young son is battling cancer, Micheal Bublé performs his classic hits and songs from his new album, Nobody But Me, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra.

Wednesday

Macy’s 90th Thanksgiving Day Parade Special – 8pm on NBC

Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving 2016 – 9 to 11pm on NBC

Thursday

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – 8 to 10pm on ABC

Julianne and Derek Hough and Sofia Carson host this holiday Disney special with guests Boys II Men, JoJo, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Flo Rida, Zara Larsson OneRepublic, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

Christmas At The White House: An Oprah Primetime Special – 8pm on OWN

Oprah Winfrey visits The Obamas for their last Christmas in the White House. (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that there won’t be a similar special next year.)

