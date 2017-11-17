TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of November 19th to 25th, 2017

all times eastern

The American Thanksgiving signals repeats aplenty in the TV world, but there are still some highlights this week. On Friday, a handful of classic holiday specials kick off the season. I will mention the more popular classic specials, but the focus of this column is what’s new, so I generally mention the classics that people have previously emailed me to find out when they will air. The Grinch, Charlie Brown, A Christmas Story and others will be mentioned when they air. If you’re wondering about your sentimental favourites, drop me a note at [email protected], and I will include them in future listings when they come up. Happy viewing!

Sunday

2017 American Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV

This year’s ceremonies feature performances by Selena Gozme, Christina Aguilera, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato and Diana Ross, who receives a lifetime achievement award. Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross (blackish) hosts.

Apple Tree Yard – 9:05 to 10:05pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

Dr. Yvonne Carmichael has it all…or so it seems…and nothing is ever as it seems. When a mysterious stranger makes a surprise proposition, it awakens a shocking person within her. This four-part British thriller stars Emily Watson and Ben Chaplin.

Monday

Chicago Med – 9 to 10:01pm on Global/Tuesday at 10:01 to 11pm on NBC – 3rd Season Premiere

David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS

Clips and tributes from long-time friends and co-workers highlight this tribute to the former late night talk show host, as he accepts the 2017 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Tuesday

Tiny Plastic Men – 6 to 6:30pm on Superchannel – 4th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Marvel’s Runaways – 8 to 9pm on Showcase – Series Premiere

Six teens from different backgrounds united against a common enemy: their evil parents. Based on the Marvel comic.

Single AF – 9 to 10pm on MTV – Series Premiere

This reality series follows a bunch of unlucky-in-love celebrities who look for love with the help of their social media followers.

The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler – 9 to 10pm on Documentary

This bizarrely-titled profile of Hitler follows his early influences on the German people.

Lights! Camera! Christmas! Inside Holiday Movie Classics – 10 to 11pm on ABC

Thursday

The Indian Detective – 9:01 to 10pm on CTV – Series Premiere

Comedian Russell Peters stars in this comedic police drama as Doug D’Mello, a Toronto cop who becomes tangled in a murder investigation while visiting his father in Mumbai.

Friday

The Stats of Life – 8:30 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere

This business related series look at population statistics and demographics to uncover the way Canadians live today.

Classic Holiday Specials:

Santa Claus is Coming to Town – 8 to 9:01pm on ABC

Frosty The Snowman/Frosty Returns – 8 to 9:01pm on CBS

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas – 8 to 8:30pm on NBC

Leave a Comment

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.