TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of November 18th to 24th, 2018

It’s a quieter TV week as November sweeps wind down, and American Thanksgiving ushers in the holiday season (and, of course, Black Friday). A couple of miniseries based on popular novels could fill your spare time, or if you’re fascinated by the mistakes Americans make when choosing their leaders, there are documentaries about Nixon and Clinton. Finally, Jane Lynch is back with another season of Hollywood Game Night. Happy viewing.

All times eastern

Sunday

Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI – 8 to 9pm on Crave (formerly TMN) – Series Premiere

This documentary series examines the Richard Nixon presidency, and how his long relationship with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was used to hold Nixon accountable for Watergate.

Cars That Rock – 8 to 9pm on Discovery Velocity – 3rd Season Premiere

The Clinton Affair – 9 to 11:04pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This three-night documentary series examines the sex scandal that rocked the Bill Clinton administration, and led to the American President’s impeachment. Continues on Monday and Tuesday starting at 7pm.

My Brilliant Friend – 9 to 10pm on HBO – Miniseries Premiere

This eight-episode adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel is an American-Italian co-production. It follows the mystery when author Elena Greco reflects on the early days of her friendship with Lila Cerrullo in 1950s Naples after Lila disappears.

Gingerbread Giants – 9 to 10pm on Food Network

Five gingerbread artists participate in the 25th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition.

Return to Amish – 10pm to midnight on TLC – 5th Season Premiere

Monday

The Little Drummer Girl – 9 to 11:35pm (two episodes) on AMC – Miniseries Premiere

This six-part adaptation of the John LaCarre novel stars Alexander Skarsgard, Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh. Continues through Wednesday.

Wednesday

Hollywood Game Night – 8 to 9pm on NBC/CTV – 6th Season Premiere

My Lottery Dream Stable – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 5th Season Premiere

Graveyard Carz – 10 to 11pm on Discovery Velocity – 8th Season Premiere

