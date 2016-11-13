TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF November 13-19, 2016

A few new shows this week, including Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s hybrid drama/documentary, Mars, and Ryan Phillippe and Omar Epps’ new action series, Shooter. Also, Teen Wolf returns for its swan song season. Happy Viewing

Monday

Canada’s Smartest Person – 8pm on CBC – 3rd Season Premiere

MECH-X4 – 8:30 to 9:30am on Disney XD and 8:15 to 9:15pm on YTV – Series Premiere

When high school student Ryan Walker discovers he has the ability to control technology with his mind, he awakens 150-foot robot MECH-X4 and is able to control every move the android makes. The situation gets to be too much for Ryan to handle on his own, though, when another monster starts attacking the school. That’s when Ryan recruits older brother Mark and friends Harris and Spyder to help operate MECH-X4’s defense system while he pilots the robot. Together, the haphazardly assembled team of heroes must quickly learn to work together in order to save the school — and, ultimately, the world — from being destroyed. That’s a lot of pressure to put on some teenagers.

Mars – 9pm on National Geographic (free preview in November) – Miniseries Premiere

From Executive Producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, this six-part miniseries is part space drama and part documentary. It’s the story of a fictitious mission to colonize Mars in 2033, using science fact to enhance the fiction.

Tuesday

David Blaine: Beyond Magic – 10pm on ABC/CTV

Magician David Blaine performs feats of magic for an array of celebrities, including David Beckham, Johnny Depp, Drake, Steph Curry, Dave Chappelle, John Travolta, Patrick Stewart, Emma Stone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shooter – 10pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

Ryan Phillippe and Omar Epps headline this action drama that follows Marine Bob Lee Swagger (yes, Swagger!) into his post-military life, where he plans to live in exile until he is drawn back into action when his former commander—now a secret service agent—approaches him to help thwart a plot to kill

the President.

Teen Wolf – 10pm on MTV – 6th and Final Season Premiere

Sweet/Vicious – 11pm to midnight on MTV – Series Premiere

Eliza Bennett and Taylor Deardon star in this comedy-drama series as Jules and Ophelia, two college students who are secretly vigilantes on campus.

