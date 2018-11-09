TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of November 11th to 17th, 2018

This week’s highlights include the CMA Awards (preceded by a Sunday night interview special), and CBC is opening the vaults from its entire history to show the best clips or interviews and performances over the years. (That one is on my permanent list.)

All times eastern

Sunday

Becoming Michelle: A First Lady’s Journey – 9 to 10pm on ABC

This 20/20 special follows former First Lady Michelle Obama, discussing her new book, “Becoming”, with Robin Roberts.

Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts – 10 to 11pm on ABC

This special features interviews with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, and Thomas Rhett.

Sally4Ever – 10:30pm to 12:25am on HBO – Series Premiere

This British comedy series follows the exploits of a woman who is on the verge of marrying her boyfriend of ten years, when she has a fling with a Bohemian singer and actress, propelling her into uncharted sexual and emotional terrain.

Monday

Mars – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – 2nd Season Premiere

Holiday Baking Championship – 9 to 10pm on Food Network – 5th Season Premiere

Christmas Cookie Challenge – 10 to 11pm on Food Network – 2nd Season Premiere

Tuesday

We’ll Meet Again – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV Two

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood once again host this awards ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Canada’s Smartest Person Junior – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Twelve kids vie for the title of Canada’s smartest junior.

The Royal World – 9 to 10pm on MTV – Series Premiere

Ten people who claim to be related in some way to royal families or nobility compete in this reality series.

Halifax Comedy Festival – 9:30 to 10pm on CBC – 23rd Season Premiere

Thursday

From the Vaults – 9 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere

Amanda Parris and Tom Power host this series that will present performances and interviews with significant people who have passed through the studios of CBC shows over the years. Sammy Davis Jr.’s early-1960s appearance on Parade is among the opening edition’s clips, with others to come, including Shania Twain’s first appearance on The Tommy Hunter Show, and Leonard Cohen’s 1966 appearance on Take 30.

