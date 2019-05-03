TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of May 5th to 11th, 2019

All times eastern; PBS schedules may vary.

The week kicks off with the Daytime Emmys (but not on TV!); the Met Gala gets the E! treatment; the early years of King Henry VIII’s first wife are examined; and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD finally return. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – 8 to 11pm online

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood once again host daytime’s biggest night (though it’s a smaller night in the grand scheme of things, so the Daytime Emmys are no longer televised). The ceremony will be streamed at https://emmyonline.tv/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and You Tube; search for “2019 Daytime Emmys”. (NOTE: The annual Emmy “after party” happens on The Talk (CBS/Global) at 2pm on Monday.)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 4th Season Premiere

The Curse of Civil War Gold – 9 to 10pm on History – 2nd Season Premiere

The Spanish Princess – 10 to 11pm on Superchannel Fuse – Series Premiere

Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones) stars as Catherine of Aragon, the teenage princess who insinuates herself into British royalty in a somewhat circuitous way, eventually becoming the first of six wives of the prince who would become King Henry VIII.

Monday

E! Live From the Red Carpet: Met Gala – 5 to 9pm on E!

E! covers the annual costume ball in New York City to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme this year is Camp, and the co-chairs are Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles, and Alessandro Michele.

Live PD: Police Patrol – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on A&E – 4th Season Premiere

Chernobyl – 9 to 10pm on HBO – Miniseries Premiere

Jared Harris and Emily Watson headline this five-part dramatization of the events surrounding the 1986 nuclear meltdown in Kiev, Ukraine.

Texas Flip ‘n’ Move – 9 to 10pm on DIY – 10th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Texicanas – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

This reality series follows a sisterhood of Mexican-American friends as they navigate love, family, and drama in San Antonio, Texas. In the opener, the friends gather for a Cinco de Mayo bash.

House Hunters – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 160th Season Premiere (yes, you read that right!)

Where To I Do? – 9 to 9:30pm on Gusto – 2nd Season Premiere

Dog Tales Rescue – 9:30 to 10pm on Gusto – 2nd Season Premiere

Tiny Paradise – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Damned – 9 to 9:30pm on Superchannel Fuse – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

Paradise Hotel – 8 to 10pm on Fox/City – Series Premiere

Kristin Cavallari hosts this reality series that finds a group of singles sharing a luxurious hotel resort. There were previous seasons in 2003 and 2008, but this revival is going back to square one, calling this the first season.

Klepper – 10:30 to 11pm on Comedy – Series Premiere

Comedian Jordan Klepper recovers from the cancellation of his post-Daily-Show series with this half-hour that focuses on different cultural topics each week. In the opener, Klepper trains with a group of Iraq veterans, who cope with their PTSD by putting on wrestling shows.

Friday

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD – 8 to 9pm on ABC/CTV – 6th Season Premiere

