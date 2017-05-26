TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of May 28th to June 3rd, 2017

All times eastern

A mixed bag of offerings in the coming week, including J-Lo’s new dance competition show, a series that is a sequel to Romeo and Juliet by Shonda Rhimes, and a tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band! Happy viewing!

Monday

Still Star-Crossed – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

Have you ever wondered what happened to the Montagues and Capulets after Romeo and Juliet died? This Shonda Rhimes series follows the feud between the two grieving families after that fateful Shakespearean tragedy.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? – 9 to 9:30pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere

Tuesday

America’s Got Talent – 8 to 10pm on NBC/City – 12th Season Premiere

Tyra Banks takes over the hosting duties from Nick Cannon this season.

World of Dance – 10 to 11pm on NBC/CTV – Series Premiere

Jennifer Lopez is the executive producer of this new dance competition series, hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum. Lopez is also a judge, along with Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

Wednesday

MasterChef – 8 to 9pm on Fox/CTV – 13th Season Premiere

The F Word with Gordon Ramsay – 9 to 10pm – Series Premiere

You never know with this guy, but let me set your minds at ease. The F word is food. (It could’ve gone either way.) Teams of families and friends compete to impress Ramsay, celebrities and other dinner guests.

The Carmichael Show – 9 to 10pm on NBC – 3rd Season Premiere

I consider this to be one of the better off-season shows, and certainly the best sitcom. Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier and Loretta Deadline headline this controversial family comedy that takes on issues that sitcoms haven’t tackled since the days of Norman Lear.

Thursday

Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night – 8 to 8:30pm

Jimmy Kimmel once again brings a shorter version of his show to prime time, preceding the NBC Finals.

Friday

The 76th Annual Peabody Awards – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS

The prestigious awards which honour outstanding work in American news and other media are bestowing achievement awards this year on legendary television producer Norman Lear and on the Independent Television Service (ITVS), which produces documentaries that focus on diversity.

Saturday

Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS

This BBC special celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ landmark album, with material that has never before been heard outside of Abbey Road studios, including studio chat among John, Paul, George and Ringo, and isolated music and vocal tracks.

Most Haunted – 9 to 10pm on Travel and Escape – 16th Season Premiere

