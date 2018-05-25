TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of May 27th to June 2nd, 2018

You can tell the regular network television season is over by all of the new and returning reality and game shows. There are a few scripted shows to consider, though. Happy viewing!

all times eastern

Sunday

The Fourth Estate – 7:30 to 9pm on TMN – Series Premiere

This documentary looks at the competition for scoops by The New York Times and Washington Post as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You – 9 to 11pm on Superchannel

Celebrating five decades in the music business, this documentary examines the public and personal life of Olivia Newton-John.

Monday

The Bachelorette – 8 to 10:01pm on ABC/City – 14th Season Premiere

Brother vs. Brother – 9 to 10pm on HGTV – 6th Season Premiere

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby – 9 to 10:15pm on BBC Canada – 2nd Season Premiere

SIX – 10 to 11pm on History – 2nd Season Premiere

Cults and Extreme Belief – 10 to 10:57 on A&E – Series Premiere

This series examines the world of cults, starting with the multilevel marketing self-help group NXIVM, which is also a destructive sex cult led by a man named Keith Raniere. This cult is making headlines now because former Smallville star Allison Mack has been swept up in its illegal activities.

Tuesday

America’s Got Talent – 8 to 10pm on NBC/City – 13th Season Premiere

Beat Shazam – 8 to 9pm on Fox/10 to 11pm on City – 2nd Season Premiere

Love Connection – 7 to 8pm on City/9 to 10pm on Fox – 2nd Season Premiere

World of Dance – 10 to 11pm on NBC/CTV – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

American Ninja Warrior – 8 to 10pm on NBC- 10th Season Premiere

Master Chef – 8 to 10pm on Fox/CTV – 9th Season Premiere

Reverie – 10 to 11pm on NBC/Global – Series Premiere

Former hostage negotiator Mara Kint (Person of Interest’s Sarah Shahi) takes on a new challenge to save people lost in a virtual reality program called Reverie. Also stars Dennis Haysbert.

The Americans – 10 to 11:30pm on FX – Series Finale (extended time)

Thursday

Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night – 8 to 8:31pm on ABC

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel precedes the NBA Finals with star-studded comedy heading into each game.

Dog Tales Rescue – 8:30 to 9pm on Gusto – Series Premiere

Dogs in King City, Ontario, find their “forever homes” in this ten-episode reality series, which also includes stories of horse sanctuary.

Nowhere Fast – 9 to 9:45pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

Irish comedian Alison Spittle stars in this six-part sitcom about a woman moving back home after losing her radio show in Dublin after a high-profile libel case.

Hawaii Life – 9:30 to 10pm on HGTV – 10th Season Premiere

The League of Gentlemen – 9:45 to 10:30pm on BBC Canada – 4th Season Premiere

Friday

Sounds Like Friday Night – 10 to 11pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This series featuring music, comedy and variety kicks off with singers Charlie Puth and Jessie Ware, and there’s a special appearance by Dave Grohl.

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que – 10 to 10:30pm on The Food Channel – 3rd Season Premiere

C.B. Strike – 11pm to 12am on HBO – Series Premiere

An injured war veteran and his secretary try to solve the mysterious death of a supermodel in this drama. Based on a series of detective novels written by J.K. Rowling (under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith).

