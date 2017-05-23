TV Gord’s What’s On for the week of May 21st to 27th, 2017 — UPDATED

All times eastern

In addition to the anticipated return of Twin Peaks, this week’s TV highlights feature a new version of Dirty Dancing and the return of 12 Monkeys, and another examination of the life of Princess Diana. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Billboard Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV

An impressive list of music stars are scheduled to perform this year, including Cher, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars. Celine Dion, John Legend, Lorde, Florida Georgia Line, Drake, Imagine Dragons, Celine Dion, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and others.

Twin Peaks: The Return – 9 to 11pm on TMN – Series Premiere

The cult classic TV series returns with 18 episodes, all directed by series created David Lynch. Not much is known about the storyline, but we fans have been intrigued and somewhat bemused by the show’s stars who WEREN’T asked back, including Michael Ontkean, Piper Laurie and Lara Flynn Boyle. However, most of the original cast is back, so it will be interesting to see what’s going on in this creepy little town after a quarter of a century.

Monday

Heads Up! – 6:30 to 7pm on The Family Channel -Series Premiere

This could be the most enjoyable disaster you’ll ever watch! If you are a fan of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you will be familiar with the game, “Heads Up!”. Well, it was evolved into a game show last year, hosted by Loni Love (The Real, Chelsea Lately). It was supposed to air on HLN, the CNN offshoot channel, but although they had produced 65 episodes, HLN decided it was too awful to air, so it was shelved. Thankfully, Canadian TV manages to find a place for all kinds of bad TV, so here it is! Hopefully, it will run all 13 weeks of shows, because aren’t we just suckers for punishment?

The Bachelorette – 9 to 11pm on ABC/City – 13th Season Premiere

This (arguably) most ridiculous of reality shows milks all the publicity it can out of FINALLY having a black Bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay weeds out the chaff weekly to find the man of her dreams, despite the show’s pitiful record of finding lasting relationships. However, these kinds of shows are all about the train wreck, not those who survive.

Princess Diana: Her Life—Her Death—The Truth – 9 to 11pm on CBS

Just as ABC did a few weeks ago, CBS marks the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death with a special that rehashes her life.

The Late Late Show Prime Time Carpool Karoake Special – 10 to 11pm on CBS/CTV

James Corden’s second prime time special features highlights from his late night talk show with a primary focus on the viral sensation that is Carpool Karoake, and features a new one with Katy Perry.

Emerald City – 9 to 11pm (Two Episodes) on Global – Series Premiere

Although NBC has already cancelled this series based on The Wizard of Oz, Global is airing the ten episodes for those who may have missed this version of the story of Dorothy Gale and her flawed friends.

Year Million – 9 to 10pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

Because we humans are excellent at predicting the future (shall we take my flying car or yours?), this six-part miniseries looks at how our lives will evolve one million years into the future. Check back in 1,002,017, when I will update you on whether they were right.

Tuesday

What Happens at The Abbey – 9 to 10pm on E! – Series Premiere

This reality series is set inside one of Los Angeles’ hottest nightclubs that caters to clientele of any and all sexualities. Tori Spelling and Brandi Glanville drop by in the opener.

Wednesday

Dirty Dancing – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV

The musicals-on-TV trend continues with this new version of the film, starring Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland, Katey Sagal, Billy Dee Williams and others.

12 Monkeys – 10 to 11pm on Showcase – 3rd Season Premiere

Thursday

Private Eyes – 8 to 9pm on Global – 2nd Season Premiere

Beat Shazam – 8 to 9pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Jamie Foxx hosts this game show that pits four teams against the music-identifying app, Shazam. Teams are eliminated until one remains to try to Beat Shazam.

Love Connection – 9 to 10pm on Fox/City – Series Premiere

It had to happen. The old syndicated dating series is resurrected on prime time network TV, hosted by Andy Cohen. That had to happen, too.

Million Dollar Listing New York – 9 to 10:15pm on Slice – 6th Season Premiere

Red Nose Day – 10 to 11pm on NBC

Chris Hardwick hosts this celebrity-laden fundraiser to fight poverty. The hour features a reunion of the cast of the film Love, Actually.

Big and Little – 10:01 to 11:02pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Morbidly obese little people try to lose weight in this reality series. (Also, on Thursday at 10 to 11:01pm, there is a version called Big and Little: Supersized.)

Moltissimo – 10:30 to 11pm on Viceland – Series Premiere

The Chew’s Mario Batali cooks for celebrities, featuring dishes from Tuscany and Umbria.

Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer – 10:15 to 10:45pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Mother and daughter designers Tish and Brandi compete to design people’s homes usually revealing a generational divide in taste. (I wonder if both designs are rejected, does Miley come in with a wrecking ball?)

Friday

The Next Step – 4:30 to pm on Family – 5th Season Premiere

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

