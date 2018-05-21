TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of May 20th to 26th, 2018

all times eastern
Sunday
Billboard Music Awards 2018 – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV
Kelly Clarkson hosts this year’s awards with a special award for Janet Jackson and a 30th anniversary performance by Salt ‘n’ Pepa (featuring En Vogue).
Total Bellas – 9 to 10pm on E! – 3rd Season Premiere
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? – 8 to 10:05pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere
Lost in Transition – 10:05 to 11:12pm on TLC – Series Premiere
This reality series follows four wives as they cope with life after learning their husbands are struggling with their gender identities.
Monday
Miss USA 2018 – 8 to 10pm on Fox
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this beauty pageant, and yes, it’s 2018.
Who Do You Think You Are? – 9 to 10:02pm on TLC – 10th Season Premiere
Jon Cryer’s genealogy is examined in the season premiere.
Tuesday
The Great American Read – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere
A look at 100 best-loved books as seen through the eyes of the people who love them.
Frontline – 9 to 11pm on PBS
This edition of the documentary series looks at the investigation into the allegations against infamous Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Our Wild Life – 9 to 10:06 on TLC – Series Premiere
This reality series follows the Abrams family and the approximately 80 animals living with them.
Seven Year Switch – 8 to 10pm on Lifetime – 3rd Season Premiere
Wolf Creek – 10 to 11pm on Travel+Escape – 2nd Season Premiere
Thursday
The Last Days of Michael Jackson – 8 to 10pm on ABC
A look at the final days and hours of Michael Jackson’s life through his own eyes, featuring never-before-seen interviews with the self-proclaimed King of Pop.
Terrence Howard’s Fright Night – 8 to 9pm on Fox
The Empire star pulls scary pranks on people.
Red Nose Day – 10 to 11pm on NBC
Chris Hardwick hosts this annual star-studded special that raises money to benefit kids around the world. (Preceded by special Red-Nose-themed editions of American Ninja Warrior and Hollywood Game Night.)
Friday
My Last Days – 8 to 9pm on The CW – 2nd Season Premiere