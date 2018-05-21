TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of May 20th to 26th, 2018

all times eastern

Sunday

Billboard Music Awards 2018 – 8 to 11pm on NBC/CTV

Kelly Clarkson hosts this year’s awards with a special award for Janet Jackson and a 30th anniversary performance by Salt ‘n’ Pepa (featuring En Vogue).

Total Bellas – 9 to 10pm on E! – 3rd Season Premiere

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? – 8 to 10:05pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

Lost in Transition – 10:05 to 11:12pm on TLC – Series Premiere

This reality series follows four wives as they cope with life after learning their husbands are struggling with their gender identities.

Monday

Miss USA 2018 – 8 to 10pm on Fox

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this beauty pageant, and yes, it’s 2018.

Who Do You Think You Are? – 9 to 10:02pm on TLC – 10th Season Premiere

Jon Cryer’s genealogy is examined in the season premiere.

Tuesday

The Great American Read – 8 to 9pm on PBS – Series Premiere

A look at 100 best-loved books as seen through the eyes of the people who love them.

Frontline – 9 to 11pm on PBS

This edition of the documentary series looks at the investigation into the allegations against infamous Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Our Wild Life – 9 to 10:06 on TLC – Series Premiere

This reality series follows the Abrams family and the approximately 80 animals living with them.

Seven Year Switch – 8 to 10pm on Lifetime – 3rd Season Premiere

Wolf Creek – 10 to 11pm on Travel+Escape – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

The Last Days of Michael Jackson – 8 to 10pm on ABC

A look at the final days and hours of Michael Jackson’s life through his own eyes, featuring never-before-seen interviews with the self-proclaimed King of Pop.

Terrence Howard’s Fright Night – 8 to 9pm on Fox

The Empire star pulls scary pranks on people.

Red Nose Day – 10 to 11pm on NBC

Chris Hardwick hosts this annual star-studded special that raises money to benefit kids around the world. (Preceded by special Red-Nose-themed editions of American Ninja Warrior and Hollywood Game Night.)

Friday

My Last Days – 8 to 9pm on The CW – 2nd Season Premiere

