TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of May 14th to 20th, 2017

As the regular-season network shows are winding down, there’s an influx of reality programming this week (all of which I have started including, not just the big ones). Happy viewing!

All times eastern

Sunday

My Super Sweet 16 – 7 to 7:30pm on MTV – 9th Season Premiere

Promposal – 7:30 to 8pm on MTV – Series Premiere

It was only a matter of time before the trend of elaborate efforts to ask for a date to the prom became a TV show, and this is it! Everything from a flash mob to a request with a zombie theme will be featured.

Invite Only Cabo – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Celebrity hair stylist Larry Sims invites six of this closest friends to vacation with him in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The twist is that the friends don’t know each other and are from very different walks of life.

Monday

Berlin Station – 10 to 11pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

Richard Armitage stars as CIA officer Daniel Miller, who arrives in Berlin on a clandestine mission to unearth an anonymous whistleblower and reunites an old friend who guides him in his quest.

Tuesday

Born This Way – 9 to 10:01pm on A&E – 3rd Season Premiere

Tiny House Hunters – 9 to 10pm (Two episodes) on HGTV – 4th Season Premiere

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions – 9 to 10pm on MTV – 30th Season Premiere

Ex on the Beach – 10 to 11pm on MTV – 6th Season Premiere

Wentworth – 9 to 10pm on APTN – 5th Season Premiere

American Epic – 9 to 10pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This series looks at musical artists of the 1920s who transform the industry when they record their music for the first time. The opener features The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and the Memphis Jug Band.

Wednesday

Downward Dog – 9:30 to 10pm on ABC – Series Premiere

Martin is a lonely, philosophical sort, who just happens to be a dog. Martin makes observations on his owner Nan’s day-to-day life in this novel sitcom. Allison Tollman (season one of Fargo) stars as Nan, while executive producer Samm Hodges provides the voice of Martin. Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) also stars.

Storage Wars: Northern Treasures – 10 to 11:03pm on A&E (Two episodes) – Series Premiere

Food – Delicious Science – 10 to 11pm on PBS – Series Premiere

Michael Mosley and James Wong reveal the physics, chemistry and biology hidden in food, and how they affect our brains and senses.

Thursday

Todd Sampson’s Body Hack – 9 to 10pm on Documentary – Series Premiere

This Australian documentary series follows Todd around the world for six months, as he explores some of the world’s most interesting people and places.

