TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of May 13th to 19th, 2018

Royal lovers will be waking up early next weekend to watch the Royal Wedding on any number of networks starting at 4am eastern (or staying up late, if you’re in the west). There’s another slew of season finales throughout the week, but there are some other notable premieres, including Canada’s latest series, Jerry O’Connell in Carter. Happy viewing!

all times eastern

Sunday

Little Women – 8 to 9:06pm on PBS – Series Premiere

This adaptation of the classic novel opens with the March Sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy preparing with their mother for Christmas 1861, a holiday without presents and without their father, who is away at war. (The concluding two episodes are scheduled for next Sunday.)

Storage Wars: Mother of All Finds – 8 to 10:01pm on A&E – Series Premiere

This is Life Live – 9 to 11pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

Royal Wedding Watch – 10 to 11pm through Friday on PBS

PBS begins a weeklong series in preparation for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, delving also into the history of royal weddings, back to Queen Victoria, who set the trend for the modern-day white wedding.

Tuesday

Carter – 8 to 9pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

Jerry O’Connell portrays Harley Carter, the star of a TV detective series who returns home while things cool down after a scandal. His friends and family still seem him as the character he played, though, so he is destined to start investigating real cases. Filmed in North Bay, Ontario.

Married at First Sight – 9 to 10pm on Slice – 6th Season Premiere

Thursday

Where To I Do – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) – Series Premiere

Couples get help choosing their perfect wedding venue by touring three locations in this reality series, and seeing the potential of each one.

