TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON FOR THE WEEK OF March 7 – 13, 2016

Farewell to Downton Abbey, hello to The Omen’s Damien (as we’ve never seen him before), and hello again to Norma and Norman Bates. Also, Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey team up to showcase talented kids, Dewey Finn does the same thing in a fictional way in the TV version of School of Rock, and Fox tries–with the help of Andy Samberg–to launch an opening act for Saturday Night Live. Happy Viewing!

Sunday

BAFTA Celebrates Downton Abbey – 8pm on PBS

Jonathan Ross hosts this special (that precedes the final episode of the acclaimed British drama at 9pm), as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honors Downton Abbey with a special award presented by Julie Walters at the Richmond Theater.

Monday

Bates Motel – 9 to 10:01pm on A&E – 4th Season Premiere

Damien – 10:01 to 11pm on A&E– Series Premiere

In this re-imagining of the classic horror film, The Omen, Damien Thorn is now an adult who is unaware of the evil forces around him. The past soon catches up with him, though. While working as a war photographer in Syria, he is forced to face his true identity as the Antichrist. Bradley James, who was Merlin for five seasons in the BBC series, stars as Damien.

Tuesday

Little Big Shots – 10pm on NBC – Series Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey are co-producing this variety talent show featuring “the world’s most talented and extraordinary kids”. Steve Harvey hosts and “kids around” with the contestants.

Of Kings and Prophets – 10pm on ABC – Series Premiere

Based on the biblical Books of Samuel, this series follows Saul and David, the successive Kings of Israel and their political rivals. The creators hope to push the boundaries of network censorship with the content of this series, but if the network pushes back, they will endeavour to release the uncensored version online.

Wednesday

Delmer and Marta – 10pm on APTN – Series Premiere

Howie Miller and Sheldon Elter star as their YouTube series characters, with Delmer and Marta moving to the “big city” of Morningside, so Marta can join the cast of a TV morning show. They call it a new take on The Jeffersons, with the couple leaving their trailer park life behind.

Saturday

School of Rock – 9:30pm on YTV – Series Premiere

Based on the Jack Black film of the same name, this TV version follows down-on-his-luck musician Dewey Finn as a substitute teaches at a prep school, teaching his students how to live a life of rock and roll…and then, the fun begins!

Party Over Here – 11pm on Fox – Series Premiere

This half-hour sketch comedy stars a cast of newcomers and Andy Samberg is among its executive producers, so it could become a good warmup act before flipping over to NBC for SNL. It will feature a combination of filmed shorts and sketches shot before a live audience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

