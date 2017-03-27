TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of March 5-11, 2017

All Times are eastern

Quite a few new and returning shows this week, including the returns of Jennifer Lopez’s Shades of Blue, a new Broadchurch series, and Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange embody the formidable superstars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Happy Viewing!

Sunday

Little Big Shots – 8 to 9pm on NBC/City – 2nd Season Premiere

Time After Time – 9 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

Freddie Stroma and Josh Bowman star as H.G. Wells and Jack The Ripper in this series based on the 1979 film. Wells’ time machine takes the pair from the 19th Century to modern-day Manhattan.

Shades of Blue – 10 to 11pm on NBC/Global – 2nd Season Premiere

Making History – 7 to 7:30pm on City/8:30 to 9pm on Fox – Series Premiere

Adam Pally and Leighton Meester star in this sci-fi-sitcom in which Professor Dan Chambers discovers time travel and use today’s knowledge to be a “cool guy” in the 18th century. What he doesn’t consider is that his actions in the past have repercussions in the present.

Broadchurch – 10 to 11pm on Showcase – 3rd Season Premiere

Feud: Bette and Joan – 10 to 11:15 on FX – Series Premiere

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon star as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, two movie stars who unite to make the film, “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”, sparking a legendary rivalry between the two strong personalities. This anthology series will focus on a different feud each season. The Bette and Joan saga will span eight episodes.

Younger – 10 to 10:30pm on E! – 3rd Season Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are? – 10:02 to 11:06pm on TLC – 9th Season Premiere

This genealogy series kicks off a new season with Courtney Cox tracing her roots.

Monday

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man – 10 to 11pm on Space – 2nd Season Premiere

Ice – 10 to 11:05pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

After a tragic car crash two brothers (Jeremy Sisto and Cam Gigandet) from a prestigious family in the diamond business are forced to work for a dangerous blood-diamond crime boss.

Brotherhood – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – Series Premiere

Three brothers try to make it on their own after their mother dies in this British sitcom. Their aunt may have other ideas, though.

Tuesday

People Icons – 10 to 11pm on ABC – Series Premiere

People Magazine takes another stab at a television show, this time focusing on celebrities who have had a lasting impact on American culture. The opener features iconic romances, from the Obamas to Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge to legendary couple Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

The Americans – 10 to 11:05pm on FX – 5th Season Premiere

The Real Housewives of Toronto – 10 to 11pm on Slice – Series Premiere

Six of Toronto’s most privileged, powerful and glamourous women live their extravagant lives in front of the cameras, as the Real Housewives franchise spreads across the border to Canada.

She’s In Charge – 10:02 to 11:04pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Altanta school counselor Veronica Nash Poleate (aka Pooh) helps families in need of her expertise in this reality series.

Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks – 11 to 11:30pm on Action – Series Premiere

Former NBA star Chris Webber hosts a hidden-camera show that plays pranks on athletes and other sports celebrities.

Wednesday

Survivor – 8 to 10pm on CBS/Global – 34th Season Premiere

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – 10 to 11pm on CBS – 2nd Season Premiere

The Arrangement – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

Josh Henderson (John Ross Ewing on Dallas), Christine Evangelista, Michael Vartan (Bates Motel, Alias) and Autumn Reeser (The O.C.) stars in this drama about the loves and lives of young stars in Hollywood, contrasting the glitz and glamour with the darker side of the entertainment industry.

Thursday

The Catch – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV Two– 2nd Season Premiere

Kicking & Screaming – 9 to 10pm on Fox

This reality series seems similar to Survivor, but adds a twist where experienced survivalists are teamed with people who hate the outdoors to rough in Fiji’s tropical jungle.