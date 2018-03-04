TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of March 4th to 10th, 2018

all times eastern

The Oscars, of course, but there are some other highlights this TV week, including season two of The Good Wife sequel, The Good Fight. Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale is back already with a new series about a woman who finds out she’s NOT dying. And Mindy Kaling recurs in a series she co-created, Champions. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey – 7 to 8pm on Fox

A profile of the late evangelist features interviews with Tom Brokaw, Britt Hume, Larry King, Charles Gibson and Kathie Lee Gifford.

The Oscars – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the awards ceremony. Both ABC and CTV have pre-awards coverage starting at 1pm eastern (programming varies by time zone), and E! has wall-to-wall coverage from 1 to 8pm, as well as an after-party, which is scheduled from 11:30pm to 1am.

The Good Fight – 10 to 11:05pm on W – 2nd Season Premiere

Sundays with Alec Baldwin – 11:35pm to 12:35am on ABC (time approximate after the Oscars and local news)

Alec Baldwin previews a proposed new talk show (similar to his podcast) with opening night guests Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon. ABC has ordered an additional eight shows, but have yet to schedule them.

Monday

Divided States – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on A&E – Series Premiere

This documentary series explores the racial divide in America, starting with a student fight in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, followed by a man in Portland, Oregon, whose racial slurs on a commuter train escalates into the stabbing of three men who tried to intervene.

Rocky Mountain Railroad – 10 to 11pm on Discovery – Series Premiere

This reality series follows the famous rail line, opening with a $50-million freight load from Vancouver heading straight for an avalanche zone after a major snowstorm.

Wednesday

Big Brother Canada – 7 to 9pm – 6th Season Premiere

Life Sentence – 8 to 9pm on Bravo/9 to 10pm on The CW – Series Premiere

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) stars as Stella Abbott in this comedy-drama about a woman who finds out her terminal cancer has been cured. Now, she has to face the consequences of the past eight years, when she was living as though she was dying.

Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman – 8 to 9pm on Discovery – Series Premiere

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen – 9 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

This docuseries sequel kicks off with the story of Daniel Boone.

My 600 Lb. Life: Skin Tight – 10:05 to 11:08pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

Thursday

Champions – 9:30 to 10pm on NBC – Series Premiere

Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy co-created this comedy series about a carefree bachelor (Anders Holm) whose life changes dramatically when a high-school fling (Kaling, who plays the character on a recurring basis) shows up and drops off a 15-year-old son he never knew he had.

Ha!ifax Comedy Festival – 9:30 to 10pm on CBC – 22nd Season Premiere

Truck Night in America – 10 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere

Friday

Apple & Onion – 7 to 7:30 on The Cartoon Network – Series Premiere

Set in a world of anthropomorphic food, Apple and Onion move to the big city and find themselves unprepared for the new life that awaits them.

Saturday

Ghost Chasers – 10 to 11pm on Travel + Escape – Series Premiere

Kay Nambiar and team hunt for spirits around the world, starting with London, England, in the opener.

Lake Front Luxury – 9 to 9:30pm on Cottage – Series Premiere

