TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of March 26th-April 1st, 2017

All times eastern.

A few new and returning shows, including the Jason Jones and Samantha Bee created comedy, The Detour. I thought season one was very funny and am looking forward to the second season! The Jenna Elfman sitcom, Imaginary Mary, looks promising, too. Also, CBC launches a Canada 150 history lesson! Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canada: The Story of Us – 8 to 9pm on CBC – Miniseries Premiere

This ten-part docudrama uses state-of-the art technology to tell stories of our nation, from CGI to virtual reality to 3D animation, in hopes of bringing our history to life for all Canadians, but particularly for a new generation. In the opener, Europeans arrive on the shores of a new world, and find a country already populated by Indigenous people.

Tuesday

The Detour – 10:30 to 11pm on Comedy – 2nd Season Premiere

Wednesday

Imaginary Mary – 8:30 to 9pm on ABC – Series Premiere

Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg) stars in this comedy from the team that created The Goldbergs (which is why it’s getting a tryout after that sitcom before settling into its regular time slot on Tuesdays at 9:30). She plays Mary, a fiercely independent woman who faces an identity crisis when her happy single life is disrupted by Ben (Broad City’s Steven Schneider) and his three kids. To help to cope, Mary is revisited by her childhood imaginary friend, Mary (voiced by SNL’s Rachel Dratch), but Mary is (to put it mildly) unhinged.

Thursday

The Amazing Race – 10 to 11pm on CBS/CTV – 29th Season Premiere