TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of March 25th to 31st, 2018

all times eastern

The much-anticipated return of Roseanne highlights the week, as does a new HBO series from Bill Hader called Barry, which has been very well reviewed. Speaking of HBO, they also have an intimate portrait of the late comedian Garry Shandling, which has been put together by his friend and former colleague, Judd Apatow. And of course, the final season of Suits featuring Meghan Markel begins. Happy viewing!

Sunday

The Juno Awards – 8 to 10pm on CBC

Michael Buble hosts the annual awards from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, honouring the best in Canada music.

Call the Midwife – 8 to 9pm on PBS – 7th Season Premiere

The Detail – 9 to 10:01pm on CTV – Series Premiere

Angela Griffin (Coronation Street), Shenae Grimes-Beech and Wendy Crewson (Saving Hope), star as three homicide detectives trying to balance their demanding careers with their personal lives.

You Me Her – 9 to 9:30pm on TMN – 3rd Season Premiere

Billions – 10 to 11pm on TMN – 3rd Season Premiere

Silicon Valley – 10 to 10:30pm on HBO – 5th Season Premiere

Trust – 10 to 11:25pm on FX – Series Premiere

Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank star in this anthology series that aims to dramatize a different era in the wealthy American Getty family each season. The first ten-episode season focuses on the 1973 kidnapping of young John Paul Getty II. (For the record, the Getty family says this retelling is wildly inaccurate.)

Barry – 10:30 to 11pm on HBO – Series Premiere

If you enjoyed Bill Hader hosting SNL last weekend, you will probably love this show starring Hader as a disillusioned hitman, who finds new energy when he is sent to Los Angeles to kill an actor, and decides he wants to become an actor himself. This series is getting great reviews, with special mention of Henry Winkler as a bitter acting coach.

Monday

The Terror – 9 to 11:01pm on AMC – Series Premiere

This dramatic horror series is based on the novel by Dan Simmons. It follows the crew of the Royal Navy’s polar explorer, HMS Terror, which ventures into uncharted territory in search of the Northwest Passage. The vessel gets stuck, forcing the isolated crew to survive the harsh weather and each other.

The Secret Helpers – 9 to 10:15pm on BBC Canada – Series Premiere

This five-part reality series follows people through a series of tough challenges, aided only by a group of secret advisors who communicate with them only through earpieces.

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling – 8 to 10pm on HBO – Miniseries Premiere

Judd Apatow put together this two-part look at the writings of Garry Shandling, featuring interviews with friends and colleagues of the comedian, plus looks behind the scenes of It’s Garry Shandling’s Show and The Larry Sanders Show, as well as his near-death experience. Concludes Tuesday from 8 to 10:20pm.

Tuesday

Roseanne – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on ABC/CTV – Series Revival

There are many questions to be answered about this sitcom revival, not the least of which is how Dan is still alive (he presumably died in the original series finale.

Splitting Up Together – 9:30 to 10pm on ABC – Series Premiere

Oliver Hudson and Jenna Fischer star as a couple who decides to split up, but their financial situation forces them to make some unusual lifestyle decisions. Ellen DeGeneres is an executive producer of this comedy.

The Jim Jefferies Show – 10:30 to 11pm on Comedy – 2nd Season Premiere

Tosh.0 – 10:30 to 11pm on Much – 10th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Alex, Inc. – 8:30 to 9pm on ABC/CTV Two – Series Premiere

Zach Braff stars in this comedy as a man who quits his job to start his own podcast company, with the help of his wife and children.

Suits – 9 to 10pm on Bravo – 8th Season Premiere

There is new interest in this series, as this will be the final season with Meghan Markel, who is leaving the series to live a real-life fairy tale.

The Americans – 10 to 11;15pm on FX – 6th Season Premiere

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Tribute to a Superstar – 10 to 11pm on NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close and John Legend are among the celebrities who honour the famed composer on his 70thbirthday.

One Strange Rock – 10 to 11pm on National Geographic – Series Premiere

Earth is explored from a somewhat unique perspective, by astronauts from space. Hosted by Will Smith.

Thursday

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 – 9 to 11:03pm – Series Premiere

The famed prosecutor in the OJ Simpson murder trial takes over this series that examines the first 48 hours of crimes. In the opener, the death of toddler Caylee Anthony points suspicion to the child’s mother.

Grace Vs. Abrams – 11:03pm to 12:03am – Series Premiere

Famed lawyers Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams kick off their new series by arguing about the guilt or innocence of Casey Anthony, with new information from the preceding Marcia Clark series.

Nobodies – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Paramount Network – Series Premiere

Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, produce this comedy series about three lesser-known members of the famed comedy group, The Groundling, struggling with their lack of fame, while many of their contemporaries become stars. Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras star as fictionalized versions of themselves.

