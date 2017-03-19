TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of March 19-25, 2017

It’s a quieter week for new and returning shows, but there are some highlights worth mentioning and here they are. Happy viewing!

All Times are eastern

Sunday

Anne – 8 to 10pm on CBC – Series Premiere

The latest retelling of the Anne of Green Gables story, with Amybeth McNulty starring as young Anne, who is mistakenly sent to live with relatives in Prince Edward Island after she is orphaned. The eight-episode first season kicks off with a two-hour opener. The first season will also be released worldwide on Netflix in May.

Into The Badlands – 10:05 to 11:05pm on AMC – 2nd Season Premiere

Monday

Dancing With The Stars – 8 to 10:01pm on ABC – 24th Season Premiere

Wednesday

Shots Fired – 8 to 9pm on Fox/City – Miniseries Premiere

This ten-part “event drama” depicts the racial tension in a North Carolina town after a black police officer shoots an unarmed white college student. The ensuing investigation unveils a possible cover-up that may involve the state’s most powerful people. Helen Hunt plays the state Governor. Richard Dreyfus and Jill Hennessy are also part of the ensemble cast.

Review – 10 to 10:30pm on Much – 3rd Season Premiere

Friday

Tangled: The Series – 7 to 8pm on Disney Channel Canada – Series Premiere

This series, based on the 2010 animated film re-telling the story of Rapunzel, picks up where the recent TV-movie left off (that TV-movie will be repeated on Saturday the 25that 8:30am, 6pm and Sunday at 7:30pm).