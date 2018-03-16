TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of March 18th to 24th, 2018

all times eastern

A Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, a “very special” commercial-free Family Guy, and another perspective on the Superman mythos. Also, CBS hopes fans of The Good Wife who miss seeing Alan Cumming on Sunday nights will tune into see his new series. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Little Big Shots – 7 to 9pm (two episodes) on NBC/City – 3rd Season Premiere

Instinct – 8 to 9pm on CBS/Global – Series Premiere

Alan Cumming stars as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, an author, university professor and former CIA operative, who is enticed to use his skills to help solve crimes by a New York City detective, starting off with a serial killer who has stymied investigators. Based on James Patterson’s book, Murder Games.

Death Row Stories – 8 to 9pm on HLN – 3rd Season Premiere

Family Guy – 9 to 9:30pm on Fox/City – Special episode

This episode, which takes place entirely inside the office of Stewie’s therapist, will air without commercial interruption.

Genius Junior – 9 to 10pm on NBC – Series Premiere

Neil Patrick Harris hosts this game show that pits children aged 12 and under against each other in a test of knowledge and memory.

Wednesday

What Would Sal Do? – 9 to 9:30pm on Superchannel – Series Premiere

Dylan Taylor stars in this comedy series as Sal, a 30-year-old resident of Sudbury, Ontario, who learns from his mother (Jennifer Dale) that he is the second coming of Jesus, so he sets out on a journey to become a better person.

Krypton – 10 to 11pm on Space – Series Premiere

We’ve seen several incarnations of Superman’s story, but this series delves into the mythology of his home planet through the eyes of his grandfather, Seg-El.

Masters of Flip – 10 to 11pm on HGTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Top of the World – 10 to 11pm on DTour – Series Premiere

This travel series looks at exotic locales around the world. In the opener, a train that travels 4,000 feet above the Norwegian Sea, and a 699-foot tower in Angkor Wat.

Thursday

Station 19 – 9 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

This Grey’s Anatomy spinoff focuses on firefighters at a station near the hospital. (I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that NBC has scheduled two episodes of Chicago Fire to go up against this premiere.)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

