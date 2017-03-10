TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of March 12-18, 2017

All Times are eastern

Canada’s entertainment industry honours its own, Comedians David Spade and Adam Corolla both have new series; and some shows return for their mid-season runs (including the final season of Saving Hope). Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canadian Screen Awards – 8 to 10 on CBC

Howie Mandel hosts the 5th annual awards ceremony honouring Canadian film and television. Presenters include Tatiana Maslany, Rick Mercer, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Wendy Crewson.

Saving Hope – 10 to 11pm on CTV – 5th and Final Season Premiere

American Crime – 10 to 11pm on ABC – 3rd Season Premiere

Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, Regina King and Lili Taylor are among the returning cast members as new characters in this anthology drama’s third season. This time around, Benito Martinez plays a father who goes to the United States from Mexico in search of his missing son, and ends up getting involved in the seedy world of agricultural labourers.

Younger – 10 to 10:30pm on E! – 3rd Season Premiere

Monday

Fameless – 10 to 10:30pm on Much – Series Premiere

David Spade is an executive-producer and stars in this sketch comedy series that also combines real pranks that test the limits of how far people will go for their moment in the spotlight. Thinking they are cast in a reality show, a group of improve actors create a series of outlandish tasks for these unwitting contestants to perform.

Tuesday

Trial and Error – 10 to 11pm on NBC/CTV (two back-to-back episodes) – Series Premiere

John Lithgow, Nicholas D’Agostino Steven Boyer and Sherri Shepherd are among the cast of this sitcom set in the world of the legal system. D’Agostino plays Josh, a young and eager New York lawyer who is sent to a small southern town to defend a professor (Lithgow) accused of the hilarious murder of his wife. And then the fun begins.

Adam Corolla and Friends Build Stuff Live – 10 to 11pm on Spike – Series Premiere

Comedian Adam Corolla has a knack for carpentry, so this home improvement series combines comedy with building stuff with his famous friends, including his best friend, Jimmy Kimmel on the first episode.

Wednesday

Big Brother Canada – 9 to 10pm on Global – 5th Season Premiere

Greenleaf – 10 to 11pm on OWN – 2nd Season Premiere

If you missed the first season of this family drama about those who run a Memphis megachurch, all 13 episodes will run on OWN on Saturday, March 11th, from 11am to 5pm, and Sunday, March 12th, from 11am to 6pm.

Thursday

Keeping Canada Safe – 9 to 10pm on CBC (Two back-to-back episodes) – Series Premiere

This docudrama tells the stories of Canada’s everyday heroes who keep Canadians safe. Over a 48-hour period, filmmakers follow first-responders and others who take action in the face of danger, and condense their findings down to a half-hour story.

Sherlock – 9 to 11pm on BBC Canada – 4th Season Premiere

This season has already aired on PBS, but this is its first go-round on BBC Canada

Friday

Animals – 11:30 to midnight on HBO – 2nd Season Premiere

The Originals – 8 to 9pm on The WB – 4th Season Premiere

Saturday

Guilt-Free Zone – 11:30 to midnight on APTN – 2nd Season Premiere