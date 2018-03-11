TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of March 11th to 17th, 2018

all times eastern

While March Madness (NCAA Basketball) eats up much of the CBS prime time schedule, there are also some new and returning scripted dramas premiering this week, as well as two notable season finales (This Is Us and How To Get Away With Murder). And, of course, American Idol is back, moving to ABC from Fox. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canadian Screen Awards – 8 to 10pm on CBC

Jonny Miller (Still Standing) and Emma Hunter (The Beaverton) co-host this awards show honouring the best in Canadian film, television and digital media.

American Idol – 8 to 10:01pm on ABC/CTV Two – 16th Season Premiere

OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession – 8 to 10pm on Fox

Fox claims this is a “recently found” interview with OJ, but it’s really just a 2007 interview that sat on the shelf for more than a decade because affiliates complained about the offensiveness of the suspected killer of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman describing how the murders may have been done, coinciding with his book at the time, “If I Did It”. Now that FX has had a hit with a dramatization of the murder case, they are gambling that the time is right to air the interview.

The Arrangement – 9 to 10pm on E! – 2nd Season Premiere

American Dynasties: The Kennedys – 9 to 10pm on CNN – Series Premiere

Deception – 10:01 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

Jack Cutmore-Scott stars as Cameron Black, a superstar magician disgraced by a scandal, who offers his skills of illusion to the FBI to help solve their more challenging cases.

Timeless – 10 to 11pm on NBC/Global – 2nd Season Premiere

The Royals – 10 to 11pm on E! 4th – Season Premiere

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History – 10 to 11pm on CNN – Series Premiere

Bar Rescue – 10 to 11:01pm on Paramount Network – 6th Season Premiere

Three Wives, One Husband – 10:03 to 11:06pm on TLC – Series Premiere

Monday

Backstage – 6:30 to 7pm on The Family Channel – 2nd Season Premiere

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant – 10 to 11pm on MTV – Series Premiere

Tuesday

For The People – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series Premiere

This legal drama (from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland) follows six brand new lawyers as they wade into the legal waters of a New York city court.

Rise – 10 to 11pm on NBC – Series Premiere

Executive producer Jason Katims (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights) brings this real-life story of a school for the performing arts to television, starring an ensemble cast including Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Rosie Perez.

Jade Fever – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on Discovery – 4th Season Premiere

Wednesday

WWII’s Great Escapes: Freedom Trails – 10 to 11pm on The Documentary Channel – Series Premiere

This four-part documentary follows explorer and former Royal Marine Monty Halls on the path of the Freedom Trails, starting with Slovenia.

Thursday

Brojects: Built for the Weekend – 8 to 8:30pm on Cottage Life – Series Premiere

National Treasure: Kiri – 9 to 10pm on Superchannel – 2nd Series Premiere

Future Man – 10 to 10:40pm on FXX – Series Premiere

Josh Hutcherson stars as Josh Futturman, a young man who hates his job as a janitor, and whose only happiness is found in playing an unbeatable video game. When he actually beats the game, characters materialize before him and recruit him to help them save the world.

My Lottery Dream Home – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 4th Season Premiere

Friday

Nick Cannon presents: Wild‘n’ Out – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on MTV – 10th Season Premiere

Saturday

Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World – 9 to10pm on CNN – Series Premiere

The globe-trotting journalist is known for covering war-torn lands, but in this series, she travels the world to speak with women from differing cultures and how intimate relationships look in different countries, starting in the opener with Japan.

Say Yes to the Dress: Since I Said Yes – 9:04 to 10:04pm on TLC – 2nd Season Premiere

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue – 9 to 10pm on NatGeo Wild – Series Premiere

