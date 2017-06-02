TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 4th to 10th, 2017

All times eastern

Orphan Black and Fear The Walking Dead bookend a week of returning shows! Some new ones, including a show for Australian comedian Jim Jeffries and Star Jones’ “revenge” on The View with Daytime Divas. There’s an eerie final interview with Alan Thicke on Hollywood Medium. And of course, Megyn Kelly officially makes her jump to NBC. Happy viewing!

Sunday

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly – 7 to 8pm on NBC – Series Premiere

The former Fox News host opens her NBC career with an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fear The Walking Dead – 9 to 11:10pm on AMC – 4th Season Premiere

Food Network Star – 9 to 10pm on The Food Network – 13th Season Premiere

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry – 10 to 11pm on E!

In this episode, Henry speaks with Alan Thicke three months before his death, and he has a warning about his heart. Thicke died last December from a ruptured aorta while playing hockey with his son.

I’m Dying Up Here – 10 to 11pm on TMN – Series Premiere

Melissa Leo headlines this comedy-drama as the owner of a comedy club who nurtures the comics, while also ruling her club with an iron fist.

Monday

Brother vs. Brother – 9 to 10pm on HGTV – 5th Season Premiere

Daytime Divas – 10 to 11pm on Bravo – Series Premiere

Remember when Star Jones left The View? She wrote a fictionalized book based on her time with the show. That book has now been turned into this series, starring Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris), Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries), Camille Guaty (Scorpion) and Fiona Gubelman (Wilfred). (The series will establish early on that these are not the ladies of The View by having some of those hosts on playing themselves.)

Tuesday

Date My Dad – 9 to 10pm on W – Series Premiere

This romantic comedy-drama centres around Ricky Cooper (Barry Watson, Hart of Dixie, Gossip Girl), a former baseball player and widower, whose three daughters are determined to help him move on. Also starring is Raquel Welch as Ricky’s mother-in-law, Rosa.

Shop Well for Less? – 9 to 10pm on Gusto – 2nd Season Premiere

Ink Master – 10 to 11pm on Spike – 9th Season Premiere

Ink Master: Redemption – 11 to 11:30pm – 4th Season Premiere

The Jim Jeffries Show – 10:30 to 11pm on Comedy – Series Premiere

The Australian comedian takes a stab at his own show in America.

Friday

Dark Matter – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on Space – 3rd Season Premiere

Wynonna Earp – 10 to 11pm on Space – 2nd Season Premiere

Saturday

Orphan Black – 10 to 11pm on Space – 5th and Final Season Premiere

