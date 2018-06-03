TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of June 3rd to 9th, 2018

all times eastern
Amid a slew of reality premieres, there are some high-profile scripted television premieres, including AMC’s Dietland, FX’s Pose, HBO’s Succession, and ABC Spark’s new Marvel franchise, Cloak and Dagger. Also, ABC Spark spends Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night bidding adieu to The Fosters (until the spinoff begins). Happy viewing!
Sunday
Pose – 9 to 10:35pm on FX – Series Premiere
Ryan Murphy’s latest drama is set in late 1980s New York, from the night club scene to the dance community to the emerging LGBT community known as “ball culture”, juxtaposing many of these elements to the rise of Donald Trump’s luxury lifestyle in the city.
Succession – 10 to 11:02 on HBO – Series Premiere
Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are among the executive producers of this drama about a media mogul and his family, who are dismayed to learn on the patriarch’s 80th birthday that he has no intention of stepping down from his company anytime soon. Any resemblance between this family and the Rupert Murdock family is purely coincidental. (pause) Yeah…
Monday
Reboot: The Guardian Code – 6:30 to 7pm on YTV – Series Premiere
A quartet of students at Alan Turing High School discover that they are the new Guardians of Cyberspace.
So You Think You Can Dance – 8 to 9pm on Fox – 15th Season Premiere
The Fosters – 8 to 9pm (through Wednesday) on ABC Spark – Three-Part Series Finale
The series about a blended family returns from a few months off with a three-night series finale (before its spinoff/sequel, Good Trouble, premieres next season).
Whose Line Is It Anyway? – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on The CW – 6th Season Premiere
Dietland – 9 to 11pm on AMC – Series Premiere
Joy Nash and Juliana Margulies star in this dark comedy set in the world of beauty and the obsession with weight loss. Produced by Marti Noxon and based on the novel by Sarai Walker.
Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler – 11pm to 12am – Series Premiere
This after-show discusses the first two episodes of Dietland, this week with guests Marti Noxon, Joy Nash, and comedian Lindy West.
Cops – 10 to 10:30pm on The Paramount Network – 31st Season Premiere
Science of Stupid – 10 to 10:30pm on NatGeoWild – Season Premiere
Tuesday
Humans – 10 to 11:01pm on AMC – 3rd Season Premiere
Face Off – 9 to 10pm on Space – 13th Season Premiere
Face Off: Game Face – 10 to 11pm – Spinoff Premiere
Bud Empire – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on History – Series Premiere
This reality series follows the efforts of marijuana dispenser Bob Kay, and his efforts to keep his business buzzing in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley as Canada’s transition to legalization evolves.
Wednesday
Atlanta Vets – 8 to 9pm on NatGeoWild – Series Premiere
Two Atlanta veterinarians (Dr. Will and Dr. Fran) care for animals in this reality series.
Pool Kings – 10 to 10:30pm on DIY – 5th Season Premiere
Travels with the Bondi Vet – 8 to 9pm on Cottage Life – Series Premiere
The popular Australian veterinarian travels the globe looking for exciting adventures.
Thursday
The Four: The Battle for Stardom – 8 to 10pm on Fox – 2nd Season Premiere
Cloak and Dagger – 8 to 9pm on ABC Spark – Series Premiere
The latest Marvel series focuses on two teens from very different backgrounds who join forces when their emerging powers seem to be somehow tied together.
Swamp Mysteries with Troy Landry – 10 to 11pm on History – Series Premiere
The Swamp People star branches out from hunting alligators to other critters and creatures in the swamp habitat.
Friday
Just Another Immigrant – 9 to 10pm (two episodes) on TMN – Series Premiere
UK comedian Romesh Ranganathan stars in this comedy/reality series about moving his family to Los Angeles to build his career in America.
Saturday
The Crossing – 8 to 10pm (two episodes) on ABC/CTV – Series Finale (time and day change)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta – 8 to 9:04pm on TLC – 10th Season Premiere
I Want THAT Wedding – 9:04 to 10:10pm on TLC – Series Premiere
Couples in this reality series try to dream up the weddings of their dreams…on a budget.