TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 25th to July 1st, 2017

A Prime Suspect prequel. The returns of Preacher, Zoo, and Killjoys. Two new shows highlight the black experience, one (Hood Adjacent) a comedy on Much, the other (Tales) a drama on BET. And of course, it’s the week before Canada Day, so there will be plenty of celebratory programming (a few of which are highlighted here). Happy 150th and Happy viewing!

Sunday

Canada In A Day – 8 to 10pm on CTV and CTV Two

Last September, Canadians were asked to videotape what happened to them on one specific day. After receiving more than 16,000 submissions, producers have whittled it down into this two-hour

Preacher – 10:01 to 11:03 on AMC – 2nd Season Premiere

AMC is billing this as a two-night premiere, with a second episode on Monday, followed by the after-show, Talking Preacher.

Prime Suspect: Tennison on Masterpiece – 10 to 11:30pm – Series Premiere

This is a prequel to the Helen Mirren series, with 22-year-old Jane Tennison just starting out her career in the decidedly more sexist 1970s.

Beach Hunters – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – Series Premiere

Families search for a seaside retreat in this reality series.

90-Day Fiance – 8pm to 12:02am (two episodes) on TLC – 5th Season Premiere

Monday

Becoming Canadian – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on CBC – Series Premiere

Immigrants tell their stories of coming to Canada to start a new life in this weeklong series.

POV – 10pm to 12am on PBS – 30th Season Premiere

Tuesday

Still Standing – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) on CBC – 3rd Season Premiere

Comedian Johnny Harris travels to Fort McMurray, Alberta and Bell Island, Newfoundland, in this series which profiles struggling Canadian cities.

Baroness Von Sketch Show – 9 to 9:30pm on CBC – 2nd Season Premiere

I Am Jazz – 10:03 to 11:06pm on TLC – 3rd Season Premiere

Tales – 8 to 10pm on BET – Series Premiere

This anthology drama takes key songs in hip hop, including music from The Notorious BIG, Fetty Wap, and Meek Mill, and re-imagines them into mini-movies, directed by series creator, Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo.

Wednesday

Big Brother – 8 to 10pm on CBS/Global – 19th Season Premiere

Jay Leno’s Garage – 9 to 10pm on CNBC – 3rd Season Premiere

Hood Adjacent with James Davis – 10 to 10:30pm on Much – Series Premiere

Comedian James Davis explores urban issues with his unique brand of comedy.

Hair Goddess – 10:02 to 11:04pm on TLC – Series Premiere

A reality series focusing on hair stylist Christina Olivia, as she tries to open a salon in Manhattan.

Huang’s World – 10 to 11pm on Vice – 2nd Season Premiere

Thursday

Battle of the Network Stars – 8 to 9pm on ABC – Series Premiere

A revival of the 1970s/80s series of specials that pitted teams of celebrities against each other in a series of athletic events.

Zoo – 10 to 11pm on CBS/CTV – 3rd Season Premiere

Famously Single – 9 to 10pm on E! – 2nd Season Premiere

Friday

Killjoys – 8 to 9pm on Space – 3rd Season Premiere

Bizaardvark – 8:35 to 9pm on Disney – 2nd Season Premiere

Masters of Illusion – 8 to 9pm (two episodes) – 4th Season Premiere

Saturday

iHeartRadio Canada 150 – noon to 10pm on Much

Much counts down the top 150 Canadian songs of all time. I’m going to go out on a limb and warn you that no one will agree on the rankings, nor on the choices included and the ones left out.

