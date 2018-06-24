TV Gord’s WHAT’S ON for the week of June 24th to 30th, 2018

all times eastern; PBS time slots may vary on your station.
A&E kicks off a new Biography series that focuses on cultural touchstones; a few scripted dramas return, including the third season of Channel Zero, which spans six hours over three nights on Showcase; and Big Brother kicks off its 20th season. Happy Viewing!
Sunday
Preacher – 10 to 11pm on AMC – 3rd Season Premiere
Endeavour – 9 to 10:30pm on PBS – 5th Season Premiere
Caribbean Life – 10 to 11pm (two episodes) on HGTV – 10th Season Premiere
Monday
Penn & Teller: Fool Us – 8 to 9pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere
Salvation – 9 to 10pm on CBS/Global – 2nd Season Premiere
Cultureshock – 9 to 10:03pm on A&E – Series Premiere
This A&E Biography series partners with Entertainment Weekly to detail moments in our culture that have had a lasting impact, from this opener on the final days of Michael Jackson to future episodes on The Osbournes (who ushered in a new era of “reality” TV); the rise of Trash TV; the impact of the failed TV series, Freaks and Geeks, on a generation of big-screen movies; and how Chris Rock’s 1996 comedy special, “Bring the Pain”, influenced comedy.
Wednesday
Big Brother – 8 to 10pm on CBS/Global – 20th Season Premiere
Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block – 9 to 11pm (two episodes) on Showcase – 3rd Season Premiere
This six-part horror anthology series’ third season runs on Showcase through Friday in two-hour blocks.
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja – 10 to 11pm on Much – Spinoff Premiere
Friday
Masters of Illusion – 8 to 8:30pm on The CW – 5th Season Premiere